Tesla, IBM and more earnings, AI conferences, and economic data: What to watch in the markets this week

After a week of positive momentum driven by robust economic growth, investors are gearing up for a moderately active week ahead. The upcoming days will feature a mix of key conferences, corporate earnings reports, and a handful of macroeconomic data releases, each holding the potential to influence market sentiment. Let’s take a closer look at what this new week has in store for investors.



American Airlines, UPS and more earnings

Investors can expect a wave of major earnings announcements this week, with several industry giants set to report their quarterly results.



On Tuesday, companies including Verizon (VZ+1.15% ), Spotify (SPOT-0.98% ), and General Motors (GM-1.68% ) will release their earnings reports, setting the tone for the week.



Wednesday brings a slew of high-profile earnings, with Tesla (TSLA+3.06% ), Coca-Cola (KO+0.74% ), and IBM (IBM+0.96% ) among the companies scheduled to announce their results. Additionally, telecommunications leaders AT&T (T+1.23% ) (TBC0.00% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS+1.49% ) will report on Wednesday, along with aerospace giant Boeing (BA+1.28% ).



The earnings season continues on Thursday, with Hyundai (HYMLF), Capital One (COF+1.34% ), and UPS (UPS-0.16% ) set to release their financial updates. Investors will also hear from Dow Inc., Nasdaq Inc., and S&P Global Inc., while American Airlines (AAL-0.11% ) is expected to provide its latest earnings report that same day.



Macroeconomic data to watch

On the macroeconomic front, there are no major data releases scheduled for this week. However, a few reports will still provide insight into the current economic landscape.



On Wednesday, the existing home sales report will be published, offering a look at the housing market’s performance. The Federal Reserve will also release its Beige Book, a comprehensive summary of economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts, which may provide hints about the central bank’s outlook on inflation, employment, and overall growth.



Thursday will bring data on initial jobless claims, giving a snapshot of the labor market’s health, along with the release of new home sales figures, which will further highlight trends in the housing sector.



The week will wrap up on Friday with the release of the consumer sentiment report for October, shedding light on consumer confidence and spending behavior.



Important conferences this week

This week brings several significant conferences that are set to draw attention from across the tech and business sectors. Starting off, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit will take place from October 21 to 23 in Maui, Hawaii. This annual event is a focal point for the latest advancements in mobile technology, where Qualcomm (QCOM+1.94% ) is expected to unveil its next-generation processors and innovations in 5G connectivity, AI, and more.



Cisco WebexOne will run from October 21 to 24 in Miami. This conference will showcase the latest developments in collaboration tools and cloud technology, with a pitch on how businesses might enhance communication and productivity through new Webex solutions.



On October 23, ONUG Fall kicks off in New York City, running through October 24. This event will gather thought leaders, IT executives, and tech experts to discuss the latest trends in enterprise networking, security, and cloud infrastructure.



The MIT AI Conference is also in New York City on October 23. Organized by the MIT Alumni Association, the conference will feature discussions on cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence, with experts exploring applications such as healthcare and finance.