Tesla, Broadcom, Kroger, Strategy, Coinbase, and Robinhood: Stocks to watch today

Investors are watching for Trump's latest tariffs set to go into effect this week

Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Stock futures rose Monday as investors awaited President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China set to take effect on Tuesday. In pre-market trading, S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.7%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%.

Here are stocks to watch today.

Tesla

Shares of Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA+3.91%) surged over 3% in premarket trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas restored the stock as a “Top Pick” in U.S. autos. His price target of $430 per share suggests a potential upside of more than 50% from Tesla’s current share price.

Broadcom

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO+0.82%) climbed over 2% in early trading as the semiconductor manufacturer prepares to report earnings after Thursday’s closing bell.

Kroger

Kroger’s (KR+1.39%) stock fell more than 2.5% in early trading after CEO Rodney McMullen resigned following an investigation into his personal conduct. The news comes just ahead of the grocery chain’s earnings release on Thursday.

Coinbase, Robinhood and Strategy

Cryptocurrency-related companies and Bitcoin holders, including Coinbase (COIN+3.48%), Strategy (MSTR+6.41%), and Robinhood (HOOD+2.71%), surged in premarket trading on Monday following Trump’s announcement of a strategic crypto reserve encompassing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Before the market opened, Coinbase jumped 9.5%, MicroStrategy soared 12.6%, and Robinhood gained 7.5%.