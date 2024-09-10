Somehow an abandoned Tesla Cybertruck became a tourist destination

Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck, but one thing is undeniable: the thing is attention-grabbing, and that’s especially true for one wrecked Cybertruck in Seattle, Washington. In fact, this stranded truck has become a bit of a landmark in the city with its own Google Maps pin entry. Move over Chicago’s Rat Hole, there’s a new tourist destination on the map.

The Cybertruck in question appears to have sustained some pretty serious damage to the left rear area – including a suspension failure. Now, the truck is sitting on the side of the road in a pretty busy part of Seattle and has become a bit of a meme – especially on the r/CyberStruck sub Reddit. Since the truck was posted online a few days ago, some folks have even set up makeshift memorials for the Cybertruck.

It’s likely that this saga will be coming to an end soon, though. The truck has been reported as abandoned to the city, according to a Reddit post. Officials attempted to notify its owner that the truck would be towed unless it was moved – written on an orange sticker and placed near its big-ass windshield wiper.

One Reddit user says they actually talked to the owner on Sunday evening. Keep in mind, we cannot verify this interaction actually happened, but it sure would be a weird thing to lie about. Here’s what they said:

I went by there this evening on my way to dinner. The owner was outside and was not happy we were there. He said a kid hit his CT a few weeks ago and was still trying to figure out the insurance to get it fixed. He said people having been harassing him and his wife the past few days and he didn’t understand why. We told him his truck was all over Reddit and he got even madder. We left pretty quickly.

The commenter added that the Cybertruck’s owner apparently had no idea his truck was all over the internet. That’s gotta be a tough conversation to have with a stranger.

I suppose it’s impossible to know if this Cybertruck was actually involved in an accident or it just Did That itself, but either way, I feel like leaving it on the side a public road in a big city probably wasn’t the best move.

As I said before, someone even created a Google Maps pin of the CyberStruck, and people immediately flooded it with fake reviews, according to AutoEvolution. Unfortunately for all of us, Google seems to have deleted the entry, which is a shame.

We can’t know totally for sure how this Cybertruck ended up here or how this saga will end, but be rest assured that Jalopnik will update this bizarre story as more information gets out there.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.