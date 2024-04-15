The Tesla Cybertruck has a new problem and some sales have been paused

It sure looks like Tesla has issued a stop-sale order of new Cybertrucks to address a serious problem with the truck’s accelerator pedal which could lead to unintended acceleration issues. A number of forum and social media posts on X and TikTok have brought up the issue.

Several folks have even posted that their upcoming deliveries have been delayed or canceled, according to Investor’s Business Daily. I usually take Cybertruck news with a bit of a grain of salt — especially because we can’t contact Tesla for confirmation, but this time it’s different. Even Elon Musk and Tesla’s biggest fans — like Whole Mars Catalog on X — have posted that Cybertruck deliveries have stopped “for 7 days due to an issue with the accelerator pedal.”

A TikToker called el.chepito1985 explained the issue in some detail. Basically, the metal cover of the accelerator pedal isn’t attached well enough. Because of that, the piece can get wedged between the accelerator pedal and the bulkhead of the truck. If that happens, the pedal is pushed down all the way to the floor, causing the truck to accelerate at full speed. With a truck that weighs as much as the Cybertruck does and an acceleration time of a tick over 2.5 seconds to 60, this is a real issue. Luckily, you can override the issue by holding the brake down, but the second you let off, the car lurches forward.

This news comes on the heels of a report from Business Insider that Tesla told Cybertruck production workers at its Austin, Texas-based facility that their shifts would be shorter starting on April 15.

This is not the first issue folks have found with their brand-new Cybertrucks, and it’s a safe bet to say that it will not be their last.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.