Tesla Cybertrucks are being delivered to customers covered in dirt and full of trash

After a never-ending stream of delays, Tesla finally started delivering its Cybertruck to buyers across America over the past year. However, the automaker may wish it pushed the deliveries back by a few hours to give it time to clear the junk out the six-figure trucks it was dropping off at excited buyers.



Cybertruck owners are now reporting that their electric pickup trucks have been delivered with trash in the cabin and mud on the bodywork, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. As Tesla (TSLA) rushed to get the gargantuan trucks out the door, it reportedly left protective film on windows and bodywork, as well as muddy handprints across its stainless steel body panels:

In recent months, more than two dozen Cybertruck owners have posted on social media about Tesla (TSLA) delivering them dirty trucks, with users noting muddy floors and dusty interiors, as well as sticky residue and unsightly spots on the outer panels. Others have posted photos of unusual white streaks in the truck bed and a hazy coating on the windshield that obstructs the view.

The dirty appearance of the truck isn’t a new phenomenon, with one Cybertruck owner that WSJ spoke with reporting that their truck was delivered back in April in a pretty undesirable state. This has seemingly continued to today, but with some variety depending on where you pick your truck up from.

This, WSJ reports, is due to the way Tesla delivers its cars to buyers, using an array of delivery centers stationed across the country to clean and prep new cars for their owners. For the Cybertruck, this process is reportedly particularly taxing:

The pressure to get the trucks quickly into customers’ hands is taxing some delivery centers, where staffing is thin and there has been confusion over how to clean the novel truck, the ex-employees say. Additionally, some pickups arrive with parts covered in dust and dirt from the factory site, where construction is under way to expand the plant, they said. And the truck’s unique design makes it trickier and more time-consuming to clean, in part because the stainless-steel surface tends to easily attract spots and fingerprints. Each Cybertruck took at least two hours to fully detail, compared with 45 minutes for Tesla’s bestselling Model Y SUV, according to one of the former employees.

But the state of the Cybertrucks delivered so far goes further than just a few forgotten washes, and some trucks have even been dropped at their new owners filled with trash from the factory or delivery centers. Futurism adds that empty Red Bull cans have been found in door cubbies and some trucks have appeared as if they’ve been taken “for a joyride before delivery,” adds the site.

Clearly this isn’t the kind of treatment you’d expect for a truck that now starts close to $100,000 after Tesla cut its entry-level offering. What’s more, dirt on delivery seems to be the least of your worries if you’re the proud owner of a Cybertruck, as other buyers have reported warping tailgates and even rust spots appearing on their new trucks.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.