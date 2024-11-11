Markets

Tesla stock rises 7% as Elon Musk's post-election rally continues

Short-sellers betting against the EV maker's shares have lost more than $5 billion in recent days as the company's market cap surpassed $1 trillion

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Tesla logo and Elon Musk's face
The Tesla logo and Elon Musk’s face
Illustration: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA+4.01%

Tesla (TSLA+4.01%) stock continued its post-election rally Monday, with shares rising more than 7%. Investors are betting that CEO Elon Musk will be able to secure favorable treatment from a second Donald Trump administration.

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The stock is up more than 38% over the last five days, trading at almost $342 per share Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination
Elon Musk bet the house on Trump. But no matter who wins, Musk has a lot to lose

Related Content

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination
Elon Musk bet the house on Trump. But no matter who wins, Musk has a lot to lose

Wedbush Securities managing director and senior equity research analyst Dan Ives said Monday that he was raising his price target for the stock to $400 per share from $300 per share, citing Trump’s election win as a “game changer” for the company’s autonomous vehicle plans. Musk’s alliance with Trump — which saw him campaign on Trump’s behalf in a key swing state and promote Trump’s candidacy across social media for months — has won him a sizable amount of influence.

Advertisement

“In essence, Musk made a strategic and big bet on a Trump White House win that will be known as a ‘bet for the ages’ for TSLA bulls as now Tesla and Musk are set to reap the benefits from a new friendlier regulatory era in the Beltway ahead,” Ives wrote in a research note.

Advertisement

In addition to the sudden boost in enthusiasm for the company, short sellers betting against it have lost more than $5 billion since its recent surge began.

Although many auto manufacturers are bracing for a sharp pullback in the amount of federal support for electric vehicles that they might expect from a Trump White House, Musk’s all-in Trump boosterism might yield a different result for him. That expectation is part of why Tesla is now a $1 trillion company.

Advertisement

Short-sellers are feeling the pain of Tesla’s post-election stock surge. Hedge funds betting against Tesla, also known as shorting, lost at least $5.2 billion, Bloomberg calculated using data compiled by S3 Partners. That comes as the electric vehicle maker sees a renewed surge that helped its market capitalization once again pass $1 trillion last week.

— William Gavin and Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.