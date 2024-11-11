Tesla stock rises 7% as Elon Musk's post-election rally continues

In This Story TSLA +4.01%

Tesla (TSLA+4.01% ) stock continued its post-election rally Monday, with shares rising more than 7%. Investors are betting that CEO Elon Musk will be able to secure favorable treatment from a second Donald Trump administration.

The stock is up more than 38% over the last five days, trading at almost $342 per share Monday afternoon.

Wedbush Securities managing director and senior equity research analyst Dan Ives said Monday that he was raising his price target for the stock to $400 per share from $300 per share, citing Trump’s election win as a “game changer” for the company’s autonomous vehicle plans. Musk’s alliance with Trump — which saw him campaign on Trump’s behalf in a key swing state and promote Trump’s candidacy across social media for months — has won him a sizable amount of influence.

“In essence, Musk made a strategic and big bet on a Trump White House win that will be known as a ‘bet for the ages’ for TSLA bulls as now Tesla and Musk are set to reap the benefits from a new friendlier regulatory era in the Beltway ahead,” Ives wrote in a research note.

In addition to the sudden boost in enthusiasm for the company, short sellers betting against it have lost more than $5 billion since its recent surge began.

Although many auto manufacturers are bracing for a sharp pullback in the amount of federal support for electric vehicles that they might expect from a Trump White House, Musk’s all-in Trump boosterism might yield a different result for him. That expectation is part of why Tesla is now a $1 trillion company.

— William Gavin and Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.