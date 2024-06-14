Elon Musk wins, robots are the future, and tariffs hit the Model 3: Tesla news roundup

All things considered, this week has been a major win for Tesla and Elon Musk. Investors overwhelmingly approved his $46 billion compensation plan — the largest in U.S. history. Some on Wall Street, as well as Musk himself, see a path for Tesla to become the most valuable company in the world. Musk is also getting some well wishes from former President Donald Trump, who was once cold on the billionaire.

Advertisement

But not everything is that rosy. Musk has been accused of repeatedly approaching female employees at his other company, SpaceX, for sexual activities and to have his children. His compensation plan is also likely to have a tough time in court, despite winning over investors.

Plus, Tesla is warning customers in Europe that new tariffs on Chinese EVs will affect Model 3 prices, and robotaxis — which are expected to be a major boon for Tesla’s stock — are unlikely to make money for years, according to some analysts.

Check out highlights from a busy week in Tesla news.