Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Elon Musk wins, robots are the future, and tariffs hit the Model 3: Tesla news roundup

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Elon Musk wins, robots are the future, and tariffs hit the Model 3: Tesla news roundup
Graphic: Images: Allison Dinner, Apu Gomes, Tesla, Frederic J. Brown

All things considered, this week has been a major win for Tesla and Elon Musk. Investors overwhelmingly approved his $46 billion compensation plan — the largest in U.S. history. Some on Wall Street, as well as Musk himself, see a path for Tesla to become the most valuable company in the world. Musk is also getting some well wishes from former President Donald Trump, who was once cold on the billionaire.

But not everything is that rosy. Musk has been accused of repeatedly approaching female employees at his other company, SpaceX, for sexual activities and to have his children. His compensation plan is also likely to have a tough time in court, despite winning over investors.

Plus, Tesla is warning customers in Europe that new tariffs on Chinese EVs will affect Model 3 prices, and robotaxis — which are expected to be a major boon for Tesla’s stock — are unlikely to make money for years, according to some analysts.

Check out highlights from a busy week in Tesla news.

Tesla can’t duck Europe’s new tariffs on Chinese EVs

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at a Californian auto store.
Photo: Allison Dinner (Getty Images)

Tesla is warning some customers that it will raise prices on its Model 3 as the European Union introduces new preliminary import tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

Elon Musk repeatedly approached women at SpaceX for sex, report says

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has been accused of repeatedly approaching woman at SpaceX, an aerospace company he founded, for sexual activities, including one employee who he met when she was an intern. The allegations spurred a new lawsuit against the Tesla CEO and his company.

Elon Musk says Tesla robots will power the company to a $30 trillion market cap

Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot expected to go on sale by the end of 2025.
Image: Tesla

As Elon Musk celebrated Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly approving his multibillion-dollar compensation package on Thursday, he unveiled a wild prediction for his company: Eventually, Tesla will be worth $30 trillion.

Tesla shareholders want Elon Musk to get his billions. What comes next?

Image for article titled Elon Musk wins, robots are the future, and tariffs hit the Model 3: Tesla news roundup
Photo: Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images)

Tesla shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly approved CEO Elon Musk’s compensation plan, after weeks of campaigning from shareholders and the company’s board of directors. But Delaware’s courts still get the final say.

Elon Musk talks Tesla robots and self-driving cars after shareholders approve his pay package

Tesla investors voted on 12 ballot initiatives ahead of the company’s June 13 annual meeting.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Some five months after a Delaware judge struck down Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $46 billion compensation package, investors put it back on the table. A move to Texas and the re-election of two directors was also approved by shareholders.

Donald Trump is a ‘huge fan’ of Tesla’s Cybertruck, Elon Musk says

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gives remarks to the press at the National Republican Senatorial Committee building on June 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Elon Musk says he won’t be joining a potential second Donald Trump administration. But he’s been talking a lot with the former president.

A big Tesla investor sees robotaxis driving the stock to $2,600 in 5 years

ARK investment Management founder Cathie Wood in 2022.
Photo: Marco Bello (Getty Images)

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is giving a jaw-dropping prediction of where the stock will be in just five years, boosted almost entirely by a potential fleet of self-driving robotaxis.

Tesla probably won’t make money from self-driving robotaxis for years, JPMorgan says

Tesla CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk
Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes (Reuters)

Despite Elon Musk’s ambitions, Tesla’s self-driving robotaxis shouldn’t be expected anytime soon, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts.

What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash

Elon Musk attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Money may not buy happiness, but it can buy a whole lot of other things. Few people know that better than Elon Musk. the world’s richest person. With the hypothetical addition of a cool $46 billion, he could buy, well, a lot more.

