Tesla's robotaxi demo, GM's gas-guzzlers, and luxury car sales tank: Autos news roundup

Elon Musk’s Tesla went into this week prepared for a major “watershed” moment, as Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives put it. The automaker on Thursday held its long-awaited “We, Robot” robotaxi launch event, which was poised to either make — or break — the stock.

General Motors on Tuesday reminded its investors that, despite its major progress in developing electric vehicles, gasoline-powered cars are still a major part of its business — and likely will be for years to come. Honda Motor Co. is dealing with the backlash of a massive recall of some two million vehicles across North America, while Stellantis is eyeing some cost-cutting to shore up its U.S. operations.

Catch up on those stories — and more — in this week’s Auto News Roundup.