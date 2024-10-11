How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Tesla's robotaxi demo, GM's gas-guzzlers, and luxury car sales tank: Autos news roundup

About
News

Tesla's robotaxi demo, GM's gas-guzzlers, and luxury car sales tank: Autos news roundup

Plus, Stellantis eyes cost-cutting and Honda's big recall

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s robotaxi demo, GM&#39;s gas-guzzlers, and luxury car sales tank: Autos news roundup
Graphic: Images: Sean Gallup, Christian Marquardt - Pool, Bill Pugliano

Elon Musk’s Tesla went into this week prepared for a major “watershed” moment, as Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives put it. The automaker on Thursday held its long-awaited “We, Robot” robotaxi launch event, which was poised to either make — or break — the stock.

Advertisement

General Motors on Tuesday reminded its investors that, despite its major progress in developing electric vehicles, gasoline-powered cars are still a major part of its business — and likely will be for years to come. Honda Motor Co. is dealing with the backlash of a massive recall of some two million vehicles across North America, while Stellantis is eyeing some cost-cutting to shore up its U.S. operations.

Catch up on those stories — and more — in this week’s Auto News Roundup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Stellantis cost-cutting could hit the top ranks next

Stellantis cost-cutting could hit the top ranks next

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Stellantis (STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares is reportedly looking to extend his company’s cost-cutting plans to hit top-level management, from regional heads to brand executives, as its rough year continues.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Elon Musk is expected to reveal a Tesla ‘Cybercab’ at a long-awaited event tonight. Here’s what to know

Elon Musk is expected to reveal a Tesla ‘Cybercab’ at a long-awaited event tonight. Here’s what to know

Elon Musk will host Tesla’s “We, Robot” event Thursday, which will provide an update on the robotaxi project he’s been talking about since at least 2019.
Elon Musk will host Tesla’s “We, Robot” event Thursday, which will provide an update on the robotaxi project he’s been talking about since at least 2019.
Photo: Christian Marquardt - Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is primed to unveil his company’s efforts to produce a self-driving “robotaxi,” either delivering a massive win for investors that justifies sacrificing a widely anticipated car — or a major disappointment.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Luxury car sales are tanking as drivers look for cheaper options

Luxury car sales are tanking as drivers look for cheaper options

Mitsubishi’s Mirage is one of the few vehicles that sell for less than $20,000 in the U.S.
Mitsubishi’s Mirage is one of the few vehicles that sell for less than $20,000 in the U.S.
Image: Mitsubishi Motors

After years of buying expensive vehicles and looking for luxury, more and more consumers are going all-in on cheaper — but reliable — cars that just get the job done well.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

GM is walking a tightrope between gas and electric cars

GM is walking a tightrope between gas and electric cars

General Motors is on pace to produce around 200,000 electric vehicles in 2024, according to CEO Mary Barra.
General Motors is on pace to produce around 200,000 electric vehicles in 2024, according to CEO Mary Barra.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

At General Motors’ (GM) investor day, the Detroit automaker made sure to tout its progress and enthusiasm for electric vehicles. But the company also made sure to remind investors that gasoline-powered cars are still a necessary part of its business.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Trump calls self-driving cars ‘concerning’ hours before Tesla’s robotaxi launch event

Trump calls self-driving cars ‘concerning’ hours before Tesla’s robotaxi launch event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) stands alongside Republican presidential nominee and Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) stands alongside Republican presidential nominee and Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called the idea of autonomous vehicles (AV) “concerning,” just hours before his close ally Elon Musk is set to show off Tesla’s robotaxi prototype.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

A self-driving truck startup wants Waymo, Cruise, and others to follow its lead on safety

A self-driving truck startup wants Waymo, Cruise, and others to follow its lead on safety

Gatik has partnerships with 10 Fortune 500 companies, including Tyson Foods and Walmart.
Gatik has partnerships with 10 Fortune 500 companies, including Tyson Foods and Walmart.
Image: Gatik

Self-driving truck startup Gatik on Thursday announced plans for what it calls the “most rigorous” third-party review of an autonomous driving system. And it wants others to follow its lead.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Tesla Cybertrucks are still being insured by Geico — despite claims otherwise

Tesla Cybertrucks are still being insured by Geico — despite claims otherwise

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been the source of plenty of controversy.
Tesla’s Cybertruck has been the source of plenty of controversy.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Geico (BRK.A) on Monday denied that it has stopped underwriting Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck electric pickups after claims circulated on social media and enthusiast forums.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Honda recalls 2 million vehicles with a steering bug

Honda recalls 2 million vehicles with a steering bug

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s robotaxi demo, GM&#39;s gas-guzzlers, and luxury car sales tank: Autos news roundup
Photo: Honda Motors

Honda Motors recalled around two million vehicles in North America on Wednesday due to a steering bug that increases the risk of a crash. — Ben Kesslen

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10