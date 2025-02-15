Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup

Shares of GameStop (GME) jumped over 8% Monday afternoon on speculation that the brick-and-mortar company may invest in Bitcoin.

Over the weekend, the video game retailer’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, shared a photo of himself with Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy) and the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. GameStop was trading at $26 per share on Monday.

