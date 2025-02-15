Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup

Plus, Palantir stock has been on a tear — but a reckoning could come soon

Tesla’s stock wipeout has hit Elon Musk’s net worth by almost $90 billion

Tesla's stock wipeout has hit Elon Musk's net worth by almost $90 billion

After reaching more than $486 billion, Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by almost $90 billion due to Tesla’s poor stock performance so far this year. 

Intel stock is suddenly on a big run

Intel stock is suddenly on a big run

Intel (INTC) stock extended its rally into a fourth day on Thursday, jumping 7.3% to close at $24.13 per share. The legacy chip maker is now up about 23% so far this year — compared with a gain of just 0.7% to start 2025 for Nvidia (NVDA).

JPMorgan and other big banks are flying billions of dollars worth of gold on planes. Here’s why

JPMorgan and other big banks are flying billions of dollars worth of gold on planes. Here's why

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are already having unintended and somewhat strange economic repercussions. For example, they have led to big banks transporting billions of dollars of gold via commercial planes from London to New York City.

Palantir stock has been on a tear. But a reckoning could come soon

Palantir stock has been on a tear. But a reckoning could come soon

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 to start 2025, soaring 50% so far this year. But the software company’s bright earnings prospects won’t be enough to protect investors from short-term pain as its share price eventually returns to more normal levels, some analysts say.

GameStop stock surges 8% because it might get into Bitcoin

GameStop stock surges 8% because it might get into Bitcoin

Shares of GameStop (GME) jumped over 8% Monday afternoon on speculation that the brick-and-mortar company may invest in Bitcoin.

Over the weekend, the video game retailer’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, shared a photo of himself with Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy) and the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. GameStop was trading at $26 per share on Monday.

That guy who threw away $775 million in Bitcoin wants to buy the whole garbage dump

That guy who threw away $775 million in Bitcoin wants to buy the whole garbage dump

Losing a crypto wallet could be nerve-wracking—painful and almost impossible to recover. Just ask this guy from the U.K. who’s on a 12-year mission to dig through a landfill for his lost hardware wallet. His new plan? Buy the entire dump. 

The 5 most undervalued stocks to watch right now

The 5 most undervalued stocks to watch right now

The turbulence created by DeepSeek has rattled U.S. tech stocks, prompting investors to seek better opportunities elsewhere. With market uncertainty looming, many are shifting their focus to undervalued stocks with more potential.

Ford’s CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Ford's CEO warns of 'chaos' in the auto industry. Here's what it means for investors

Ford CEO warns of 'chaos' in the auto industry — Here's what it means for investors
Deepak Puri, CIO Americas of Deutsche Bank, breaks down what the car maker’s comments mean for investors

Trump’s 25% tariffs could reshape markets — but don’t panic yet, Deutsche Bank exec says

Trump's 25% tariffs could reshape markets — but don't panic yet, Deutsche Bank exec says

Donald Trump's 25% tariffs could reshape markets, but don't panic yet, Deutsche Bank exec says
Deepak Puri, Chief Investment Officer of Deutsche Bank Private Bank, tells us which sectors could be hit hardest by Trump’s Tariffs

