DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup

Plus, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic successor disappointed Wall Street again

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s problems, Eli Lilly&#39;s weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images), Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty Images), Leon Neal (Getty Images), Dan Kitwood (Getty Images), Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Eli Lilly’s first weight loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says

Eli Lilly’s first weight loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says

A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) believes its experimental weight-loss pill could make GLP-1 treatments more accessible worldwide.

Advertisement

“We feel that a product like an oral, orforglipron, could serve a significant amount of patients globally,” Eli Lilly CFO Lucas Montarce said Monday at the Leerink (SIVB) 2025 Global Healthcare Conference.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Mark Cuban wants to ‘out-Elon’ Elon Musk and plug a hole created by DOGE

Mark Cuban wants to ‘out-Elon’ Elon Musk and plug a hole created by DOGE

Mark Cuban delivers a speech as he’s inducted into the SXSW Hall of Fame on March 10, 2025.
Mark Cuban delivers a speech as he’s inducted into the SXSW Hall of Fame on March 10, 2025.
Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty Images)

“Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur Mark Cuban knows a thing or two about getting a new business up and running. His next venture may be hiring the workers laid off by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Tesla’s reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Tesla’s reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

The latest in a series of posters critical of billionaire Elon Musk is displayed after being unofficially installed on a bus shelter on March 12, 2025 in London, England.
The latest in a series of posters critical of billionaire Elon Musk is displayed after being unofficially installed on a bus shelter on March 12, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) has suffered major reputational damage over the last few months on a scale never seen before in the automotive industry, according to JPMorgan Chase (JPM) analysts.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Elon Musk is distracted. Tesla stock is cratering. Some investors want a change

Elon Musk is distracted. Tesla stock is cratering. Some investors want a change

Protesters stands outside a Tesla showroom in West London during a “Tesla Takedown” protest on March 08, 2025 in London, England.
Protesters stands outside a Tesla showroom in West London during a “Tesla Takedown” protest on March 08, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) is struggling — and Elon Musk’s politics are to blame.

“With great difficulty,” is how Musk described running his legion of companies on Monday, as more and more of his time gets devoted to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Elon Musk only has months before Trump ‘burns’ him, Anthony Scaramucci says

Elon Musk only has months before Trump ‘burns’ him, Anthony Scaramucci says

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

One of the biggest questions surrounding Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s partnership is whether it will last. One of the president’s former, short-lived advisers has a clue.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

More eggs are coming to America as prices surge

More eggs are coming to America as prices surge

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s problems, Eli Lilly&#39;s weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Brazil is doubling the amount of eggs it exports as the U.S. tackles shortages caused by bird flu.

Advertisement

The ABPA, a Brazilian industry group that represents egg and meat exporters, said it will be doubling international egg shipments, shipping out up to 35,000 tons in 2025, according to Bloomberg. Last year, it exported about 18,000 tons of eggs, and the new number is already 67% more than it forecast in December.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Even Tesla’s biggest bull says patience with Elon Musk is ‘wearing very thin’. Trump threw him a bone

Even Tesla’s biggest bull says patience with Elon Musk is ‘wearing very thin’. Trump threw him a bone

President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk depart after looking at Tesla vehicles on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk depart after looking at Tesla vehicles on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

One of Tesla’s (TSLA) biggest backers on Wall Street is warning that investors are running out of patience with Elon Musk’s lack of focus — and he needs to “step up” as CEO.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic successor disappointed Wall Street again

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic successor disappointed Wall Street again

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) released clinical trial results for its potential Ozempic successor on Monday, disappointing Wall Street for the second time.

Advertisement

The pharmaceutical giant, known for its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic, announced on Monday that patients taking its experimental diabetes and weight-loss drug, CagriSema, lost an average of 15.7% of their body weight after 68 weeks in a phase 3 clinical trial.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jason Robins, Chief Executive Officer of the sports betting company, breaks down how DraftKings is using AI to dominate March Madness and beyond

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Donald Trump will ‘burn’ Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Donald Trump will ‘burn’ Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The author of The Little Book of Bitcoin says Trump has no one in his orbit who likes him

Advertisement

12 / 12