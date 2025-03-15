Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup

Brazil is doubling the amount of eggs it exports as the U.S. tackles shortages caused by bird flu.

The ABPA, a Brazilian industry group that represents egg and meat exporters, said it will be doubling international egg shipments, shipping out up to 35,000 tons in 2025, according to Bloomberg. Last year, it exported about 18,000 tons of eggs, and the new number is already 67% more than it forecast in December.

