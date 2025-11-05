With food prices notably higher than a year ago, Thanksgiving could be more stressful than ever for some households. Turkey prices are up, due to supply issues. Fruits and vegetables cost more. And bakery products, like dinner rolls, are more expensive as well.

As they did last year, though, many grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving-themed food bundles at bargain prices, which make hosting the big feast a lot less expensive, even if you're expecting a crowd.

Planning to welcome people into your home? Here’s what several grocers are offering for 2025.

Aldi The discount grocer took prices even lower this year, rolling out a $40 meal for 10 people. That's $7 less than in 2024. Included in the Thanksgiving collection are a 14 lb. Jennie-O turkey with gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, stuffing, carrots, and pumpkin pie. No coupon or membership is required.

Price per person: $4

Amazon If you're expecting a smaller group of people, Amazon has assembled a meal for five people for just $25 that you can buy anytime between now and Thanksgiving Day. The selections include an 8 lb. Butterball turkey crescent rolls, plus a slew of premade sides including stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry relish. You'll also get your choice of pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato pie.

Price per person: $5

Walmart Walmart also dropped the price of its 2025 Thanksgiving meal deal, with food for 10 people at just $40. That's $11 less than last year. Among the items included in the bundle are a 13.5 lb. Butterball turkey, fried onions, Stove Top stuffing, dinner rolls, 5 lbs of Russet potatoes, fresh cranberries, mac and cheese, and the ingredients you will need to make a pumpkin pie, green bean casserole , gravy and more.

Price per person: $4

Sam’s Club Members of Sam’s Club can save money with the Member’s Mark Thanksgiving meal – and they won't have to deal with the pressure of cooking (though it will cost them more). For $100, you’ll get a smoked turkey, yeast dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, sweet potato mash, harvest salad, garlic herb corn, green beans with cranberries and sliced almonds, and a pumpkin pie.

All of that will be delivered pre-cooked and ready to be heated up.

Price per person: $10 (pre-cooked)

Lidl The discount grocer has cut its Thanksgiving meal deal price by $10 this year, letting you feed 10 people for under $36. For that, you'll get a turkey, stuffing, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, and the ingredients for sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. And if there are some menu items in that list that don't appeal to you, you can bypass them and lower your cost. Items are sold separately in the stores.

Price per person: $3.60