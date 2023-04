Yesterday (April 14) marks one year since Elon Musk announced his offer to buy Twitter. And what an eventful year it was. First came some backpedaling by Musk, and legal challenges surrounding the acquisition. After the Musk era officially began, there were mass layoffs and changes to the platform, with many Musk tweets and poop emojis along the way.

Ready for a rundown of Twitter’s history under Musk? Let’s doom-scroll.