Five of California’s 10 biggest fires were in 2020

The past two decades have seen the 10 largest wildfires in California’s history. Half of those occurred in 2020 alone, including the August Complex, North Complex, LNU and SNU Lightning Complex, and Creek fires. Eight of the top 10 biggest wildfires in the state took place from 2017 onward.

The August Complex blaze of August 2020 was California’s largest, burning more than a million acres (roughly 400,000 hectares). The Dixie fire of July 2021 consumed some 900,000 acres. In total, the state’s 10 biggest wildfires have burned around 4.8 million acres.

In their study, the scientists estimate that the area burned during an average summer in northern and central California could surge up to 50% by 2050 if current levels of drought and extreme heat continue. They hope their research will prompt immediate action to reduce CO2 emissions, helping reverse the higher temperatures driving these wildfires.

