The numbers defining Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch, has died aged 96. A Buckingham Palace statement said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on the afternoon of Sept. 8. The statement referred to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla as the King and Queen Consort.

Signs of her weakening health came earlier last week, when it was announced she would not return to London to appoint the next UK prime minister. Instead, Liz Truss traveled to Scotland for her first meeting as the leader of Her Majesty’s government, not knowing it would also be her last.

In June, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, a four-day celebration of the second-longest reigning monarch in history after France’s Louis XIV. Here are 10 numbers defining the second Elizabethan age.

70: Years spent on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history

15: British prime ministers who have served under her reign: 12 men and three women

150 million: People living in countries that recognize the British monarch as head of state



56: Countries in the Commonwealth, the association of nation the Queen heads

At least 30: Corgis owned by the Queen over her lifetime, all descendants of her first-ever corgi, Susan

4: Publicly known attempts to assassinate the Queen, including a recent instance on Christmas Day 2021



31: Percentage of Brits who reported having seen or met the Queen in person

£312.7 million ($360 million): The Crown’s Estate reported net profit in 2021-22, up 15% from the previous year. The Crown’s Estate funds the Sovereign Grant, disbursed yearly to pay for the Royal Family’s work.



18,481: Hectares of land in England and Wales that make up the Duchy of Lancaster, an estate which comprises a large part of the Queen’s private assets, along with the two private residences of Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle.

285: Official overseas royal tours undertaken during her reign, the most well-traveled British monarch ever—and she didn’t even own a passport!