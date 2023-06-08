Advertisement

The fall in retail jobs worsens New York’s employment divide

The pandemic aggravated a longer term trend in retail for NYC which has been declining for the last eight years, largely due to the surge in online shopping. Since February 2015, retail jobs have been down by 45,700 or 13.2%. In the same time frame, overall private sector employment in New York moved up by 419,300 jobs or 11.5%.

The city has added many jobs in tech, finance, and healthcare over these years, and these sectors usually favor people with college degrees who tend to be overwhelmingly white. Retail jobs have a lower barrier of entry, and tend to employ immigrants and people of color. A permanent decline in retail jobs might cement the gap between white and Black unemployment numbers in the city, which currently stand at 2.5% and a whopping 10.4% respectively. 

“To address this employment crisis, city and state policymakers should invest in workforce training and continuing education programs that can help retail workers transition into other industries,” wrote Jonathan Bowles and Charles Shaviro, researchers at the Center for an Urban Future.

The think tank behind the study also called on city leaders to develop and support policies that would boost in-store retail, such as new housing development and public art displays and events that would attract shoppers to stores—anything to make local retailers more attracting than the online shopping alternative.

