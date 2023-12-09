The week in tech and innovation: Wikipedia's most-read, eSIMs for Gaza

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The most popular topic on Wikipedia in 2023 could also be the website’s downfall: ChatGPT. English Wikipedia’s ChatGPT page garnered nearly 50 million total visitors so far this year as of Nov. 28, making it more popular than even Taylor Swift and Barbie, according to a report from Wikipedia’s nonprofit host, the Wikimedia Foundation.—Laura Bratton | Read More

The next day, a global campaign sprung up to help connect the Palestinians in Gaza using electronic SIMs (eSIMs). From Egypt, to Lebanon, France, Belgium, the UK, and the US, thousands of Palestinians in the diaspora, along with friends and strangers, rushed to purchase eSIMs—the digital version of the physical SIM cards that store subscriber identity data on mobile phones—gifting them to people in Gaza.—Yasmin Shabana | Read More

In the US, Tesla’s Model 3 still qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicles—but not for long.

Cars that take delivery by Dec. 31 are eligible for the entire credit under president Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). After that, the tax credit “will reduce to $3,750 for Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range,” a banner on Tesla’s website warns.—Ananya Bhattacharya | Read More

Every time Apple has looked for an alternative to China for production, it has turned to India–this time, it’s for battery production.

Apple is encouraging suppliers to move toward India-made iPhone batteries for the upcoming iPhone 16 line as part of its broader effort to diversify supply chain, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 6, citing anonymous sources. The tech giant has reportedly given the mandate to Shenzhen-based Desay and Taiwanese battery supplier Simplo Technology.—Ananya Bhattacharya | Read More

Streaming site Twitch has hit its Korean community with a whirlwind of bad news.

Twitch will shut down in South Korea on Feb. 27 next year, CEO Dan Clancy wrote in a blog post on Tuesday (Dec. 5). “Ultimately, the cost to operate Twitch in Korea is prohibitively expensive,” he wrote, adding that network fees in the country are our “still 10 times more expensive than in most other countries.”—Ananya Bhattacharya | Read More

The rules surrounding EV tax rebate eligibility will change in the US in 2024. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about which cars will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal incentive. Unlike the current system, which requires you to take the discount from the purchase of the car as a reduction in your tax bill when you file taxes, the new system will allow dealers to take the full amount as an instant discount from your purchase price, and it’ll be applied to your taxes after the fact. The new system is a bit more stringent, however, requiring a lower MSRP cap and a battery built in the US to be eligible. So which cars fit the bill?—Bradley Brownell | Read More

How did Sam Altman scare board members? | What's next for OpenAI?

English

Carl Szabo of NetChoice tells Quartz his predictions for the future of artificial intelligence

Bombshell report alleges Facebook and Instagram's child safety failures

English

Jeff Horwitz tells Quartz about his shocking WSJ report of the new lawsuit that alleges Facebook and Instagram recommend sexual content to underage users

Spotify chief financial officer Paul Vogel is leaving his post on Mar. 31, 2024, the company announced yesterday (Dec. 7), saying he is no longer the right fit.—Ananya Bhattacharya | Read More