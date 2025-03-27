Earnings Snapshots

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 27, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
THRD+0.85%

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD+0.85%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10
The 5 most miserable cities in America
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's focus on developing THB335, a next-generation oral small molecule inhibitor of KIT, aimed at treating chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

Suggested Reading

The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10
The 5 most miserable cities in America
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In February 2025, Third Harmonic Bio disclosed results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of THB335, which supports its advancement into a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Advertisement

Related Content

GM, Nvidia, Walgreens, Jefferies, Lululemon: Stocks to watch today
10 of the most iconic classic cars that still hold value

Related Content

GM, Nvidia, Walgreens, Jefferies, Lululemon: Stocks to watch today
10 of the most iconic classic cars that still hold value

The company reported a net loss of $45.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $30.8 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

Research and development expenses increased to $36.5 million, primarily due to the clinical development of THB335.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses rose to $22.4 million, attributed to increased employee-related costs.

Third Harmonic Bio ended the year with $285.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, anticipating that these funds will support operations through at least 2026.

Advertisement

The company announced a restructuring in February 2025, halting all non-THB335-related activities and reducing its workforce by approximately 50%.

Third Harmonic Bio is conducting a strategic review to maximize shareholder value, with TD Securities (USA) LLC advising on the process.

Advertisement

The company continues to rely on third-party manufacturers and suppliers for its development activities and has no products approved for sale.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Third Harmonic Bio Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.