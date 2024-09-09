Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
This massive California property has everything: a two-bedroom guesthouse, stables, an entertainment pavilion, and a bass-stocked lake. The 32 bedroom, 22 bathroom estate is situated on a 77 acre lot. Listed at $100,000,000, interested buyers can schedule a viewing at 16401 Calle Feliz, Rancho Santa Fe, California.
This classic Greenwich Village townhouse was built in 1844 and features amenities including built-in bookshelves, a library, and a balcony. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 4000 square feet, on a 1,784 square feet lot. Listed at $19,750,000, there will be an open house at 22 Bank St, New York on September 11.
This sweeping Montauk estate is the perfect summer vacation spot, with an in-ground pool, putting green, and easy access to the ocean. The six bedroom, 8.5 bathroom home is 7,000 square feet on a 1.74 acre lot. Listed at $14,495,000, there will be an open house at 283 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, New York on September 14.
This tree-lined Beverly Hills mansion offers exquisite mountain views and includes a guest house and multiple garages. The seven bedroom, 13 bathroom home is 10,000 square feet on a two acre lot. Listed at $24,950,000, there will be an open house at 9669 Oak Pass Rd, Beverly Hills, California on September 10.
This oceanfront property offers incredible views and direct access to the Pacific Ocean. The four bedroom, six bathroom home is 5,353 square feet on a 3,644 square feet lot. Listed at $15,500,000, there will be an open house at 5107 Ocean Front Walk, Marina del Rey, California on September 10.
This beautifully maintained 1923 manor house features 15-foot ceilings, a wet bar, and spa-like amenities. The five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home is 7,000 square feet on a 46 acre lot. Listed at $8,995,000, there will be an open house at 201 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, California on September 10.
This Georgian Colonial home was designed in 2004 to evoke the timeless elegance of the Gilded Age. The five bedroom, seven bathroom home is 7,916 square feet on a 2.69 acre lot. Listed at $5,495,000, there will be open houses at 794 Oenoke Rdg, New Canaan, Connecticut on September 14 and 15.
This English-inspired manor house features amenities including a billiards room, a koi pond, a pool house and a tennis court. The six bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home is 8,572 square feet on a 7.51 acre lot. Listed at $3,995,000, there will be open houses at 49 Cross Ridge Rd, New Canaan, Connecticut on September 14 and 15.
The unique building features vestiges of the Chicago Tribune, including the newspaper’s masthead and marble walls engraved with quotes about the free press. The apartment building has 162 residences with 56 different floor plans. Listed at $3,395,000, the high-end units typically feature three bedrooms and four bathrooms for a total of 3,390 square feet. There will be an open house at 435 N Michigan Avenue on September 15.
This glamorous Miami penthouse has incredible views of the ocean, a rooftop pergola, and valet parking services for all guests. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom condo is 2,845 square feet. Listed at $5,495,000, there will be an open house at 2020 N Bayshore Dr Apt 4104, Miami, Florida on September 10.