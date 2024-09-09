DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week's most fabulous real estate listings

Each week Quartz highlights the most exciting real estate listings in cities across the United States

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.

You can read previous weeks’ roundups here and here.

77-Acre California Estate

77-Acre California Estate

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Barry Estates

This massive California property has everything: a two-bedroom guesthouse, stables, an entertainment pavilion, and a bass-stocked lake. The 32 bedroom, 22 bathroom estate is situated on a 77 acre lot. Listed at $100,000,000, interested buyers can schedule a viewing at 16401 Calle Feliz, Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Greenwich Village Townhouse

Greenwich Village Townhouse

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Cocoran

This classic Greenwich Village townhouse was built in 1844 and features amenities including built-in bookshelves, a library, and a balcony. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is 4000 square feet, on a 1,784 square feet lot. Listed at $19,750,000, there will be an open house at 22 Bank St, New York on September 11.

Montauk Mansion

Montauk Mansion

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage

This sweeping Montauk estate is the perfect summer vacation spot, with an in-ground pool, putting green, and easy access to the ocean. The six bedroom, 8.5 bathroom home is 7,000 square feet on a 1.74 acre lot. Listed at $14,495,000, there will be an open house at 283 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, New York on September 14.

Beverly Hills Estate

Beverly Hills Estate

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Hurwitz James Company

This tree-lined Beverly Hills mansion offers exquisite mountain views and includes a guest house and multiple garages. The seven bedroom, 13 bathroom home is 10,000 square feet on a two acre lot. Listed at $24,950,000, there will be an open house at 9669 Oak Pass Rd, Beverly Hills, California on September 10.

Marina del Rey Beachfront Property

Marina del Rey Beachfront Property

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Keller Williams Realty Hollywood Hills

This oceanfront property offers incredible views and direct access to the Pacific Ocean. The four bedroom, six bathroom home is 5,353 square feet on a 3,644 square feet lot. Listed at $15,500,000, there will be an open house at 5107 Ocean Front Walk, Marina del Rey, California on September 10.

Los Angeles Manor House

Los Angeles Manor House

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Keller Williams Realty Downtown LA

This beautifully maintained 1923 manor house features 15-foot ceilings, a wet bar, and spa-like amenities. The five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home is 7,000 square feet on a 46 acre lot. Listed at $8,995,000, there will be an open house at 201 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, California on September 10.

Connecticut Gilded Age-inspired Estate

Connecticut Gilded Age-inspired Estate

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: William Raveis Real Estate - New Canaan

This Georgian Colonial home was designed in 2004 to evoke the timeless elegance of the Gilded Age. The five bedroom, seven bathroom home is 7,916 square feet on a 2.69 acre lot. Listed at $5,495,000, there will be open houses at 794 Oenoke Rdg, New Canaan, Connecticut on September 14 and 15.

Connecticut Manor House

Connecticut Manor House

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Douglas Elliman of Connecticut

This English-inspired manor house features amenities including a billiards room, a koi pond, a pool house and a tennis court. The six bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home is 8,572 square feet on a 7.51 acre lot. Listed at $3,995,000, there will be open houses at 49 Cross Ridge Rd, New Canaan, Connecticut on September 14 and 15.

Chicago Tribune Tower apartment

Chicago Tribune Tower apartment

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: Golub & Company LLC

The unique building features vestiges of the Chicago Tribune, including the newspaper’s masthead and marble walls engraved with quotes about the free press. The apartment building has 162 residences with 56 different floor plans. Listed at $3,395,000, the high-end units typically feature three bedrooms and four bathrooms for a total of 3,390 square feet. There will be an open house at 435 N Michigan Avenue on September 15.

Miami Penthouse

Miami Penthouse

Image for article titled A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week&#39;s most fabulous real estate listings
Photo: BHHS EWM Realty

This glamorous Miami penthouse has incredible views of the ocean, a rooftop pergola, and valet parking services for all guests. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom condo is 2,845 square feet. Listed at $5,495,000, there will be an open house at 2020 N Bayshore Dr Apt 4104, Miami, Florida on September 10.

