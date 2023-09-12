Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

TikTok Shop launches in the U.S. as the company bets big on e-commerce

After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the U.S., in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales

By
Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its ban on downloading TikTok to take effect in January, even though the company argues it violates free speech rights. The state argues there are other apps that people can use to communicate with each other that don&#39;t include the risk of sharing data with the Chinese government. The company and content creators had asked the judge to temporarily block the law from taking effect while their legal challenge plays out. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its ban on downloading TikTok to take effect in January, even though the company argues it violates free speech rights. The state argues there are other apps that people can use to communicate with each other that don't include the risk of sharing data with the Chinese government. The company and content creators had asked the judge to temporarily block the law from taking effect while their legal challenge plays out. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the U.S. in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
September 5, 2023
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The company said Tuesday its shopping wing, called TikTok Shop, will include several features such as a “Shop Tab,” a marketplace its been testing on the app since August; affiliate videos in user’s feed that allows creators to earn commissions from products; as well as a logistics arm called Fulfilled by TikTok that stores and ships products for merchants.

Advertisement

TikTok, which has 150 million users in the U.S., said in its announcement that it will continue to offer live shopping, which is big in Asia but hasn’t picked up steam among U.S. shoppers. Earlier this year, Meta owned Instagram removed a live shopping feature from its app.

ByteDance, the Beijing company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The e-commerce platform is being launched as TikTok continues to negotiate with the U.S. government over its future in the country. Critics have levied accusations that the social media giant could be a tool for China’s government to surveil Americans. The company said TikTok shop will offer a secure checkout process and that all of its U.S. user data is stored and managed by servers maintained by the software giant Oracle.