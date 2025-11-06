The top 10 water parks in America by rating and attendance data
Discover the top 10 U.S. water parks ranked by attendance and guest ratings. Plan your next adventure with these thrilling destinations
Water parks are like theme parks built around aquatic fun instead of dinosaurs and movie characters. According to the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM's annual Global Attractions Attendance Report, U.S. water parks collectively welcome tens of millions of guests each year, with top destinations like those you will see below consistently ranking among the busiest.
Water parks combine high-speed thrills, lazy rivers, wave pools, and immersive themes that appeal to families and adrenaline seekers alike. With options ranging from massive resorts to regional favorites, there is a water park for every traveler’s style.
This list highlights the top 10 U.S. water parks based on attendance and guest ratings. Attendance data is sourced from industry reports and park disclosures. Guest ratings come from review platforms and award recognition. Together, these measures reflect popularity, quality, and the typical visitor experience.
Whether you're looking for record-breaking slides, tranquil cabanas, or kid-friendly splash zones, this guide offers inspiration for your next summer getaway. Like state fairs or local tourist attractions, each park has unique attractions that make it worth a visit, and these numbers prove why they are leaders in the industry.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor — Arlington, Texas
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is a Texas favorite that consistently ranks among the busiest parks, drawing over 1 million guests each season. Its guest rating averages 4.1 out of 5, with visitors praising its wide selection of slides and affordable tickets. Popular attractions include the Tsunami Surge, a thrilling water coaster, and the tropical-themed Lazy River.
Families appreciate shaded cabanas and a range of dining options. Its location next to Six Flags Over Texas makes it a top choice for park-hopping travelers.
Dollywood’s Splash Country — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Dollywood's Splash Country is a Smoky Mountains retreat that welcomes around 800,000 visitors per year. Guests give it a 4.5 out of 5, citing clean facilities and a strong focus on family experiences. Attractions like Fire Tower Falls and the scenic Cascades pool showcase Dollywood’s charm and attention to detail.
Schlitterbahn — New Braunfels, Texas
Schlitterbahn, which draws over a million annual guests and has a 4.3 out of 5 rating, is known for its massive footprint that features innovative rides like the Master Blaster Water Coaster and a network of interconnected rivers. The park’s mix of modern attractions and natural spring-fed pools creates a unique, Texas-sized experience.
Knott’s Soak City — Buena Park, California
Knott’s Soak City welcomes over 750,000 visitors annually and earns an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. Guests enjoy its Southern California vibe, large wave pool, and colorful slides. The park’s proximity to Knott’s Berry Farm makes it a convenient add-on for theme park fans.
Adventure Island — Tampa, Florida
Adventure Island sees around 800,000 guests per year and has a guest rating of 4.1 out of 5. One of its most popular rides is Vanish Point, a drop slide that keeps thrill-seekers coming back. With lush landscaping and plenty of lounging areas, it is a favorite for families seeking a balance between excitement and relaxation.
Aquatica — San Antonio, Texas
Aquatica San Antonio attracts over 700,000 annual visitors and holds a guest rating of 4.5 out of 5. Highlights include the Stingray Falls raft ride and a tropical setting filled with real animals. The park’s connection to SeaWorld makes it a must-visit destination for travelers to Texas Hill Country.
Water Country USA — Williamsburg, Virginia
Water Country USA is the largest water park in Virginia, hosting about 700,000 guests each year. Visitors give it a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating. Its attractions range from family-friendly wave pools to Colossal Curl, a hybrid water slide offering both speed and airtime thrills.
Aquatica — Orlando, Florida
Aquatica Orlando brings in over 1.5 million visitors annually and has a guest rating of 4.4 out of 5. Dolphin Plunge, which sends riders through underwater dolphin habitats, remains a signature attraction. Its mix of immersive animal encounters and thrilling rides makes it a standout among Orlando’s theme parks.
Universal Volcano Bay — Orlando, Florida
Volcano Bay, Universal’s bold entry into the water park market, welcomes around 1.7 million guests a year. Its guest rating is 4.5 out of 5, with praise for its cutting-edge TapuTapu wearable technology that eliminates long lines. The Krakatau Aqua Coaster and the park’s towering volcano centerpiece make for a truly cinematic experience.
Typhoon Lagoon — Orlando, Florida
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon consistently ranks as one of the busiest water parks in the world, with attendance topping 2 million guests annually. It has a stellar 4.7 out of 5 rating and is famous for its massive surf pool, which generates six-foot waves. The park’s tropical storm theming and family-friendly attractions make it a must-visit destination.