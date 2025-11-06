The top 10 water parks in America by rating and attendance data Discover the top 10 U.S. water parks ranked by attendance and guest ratings. Plan your next adventure with these thrilling destinations

Water parks are like theme parks built around aquatic fun instead of dinosaurs and movie characters. According to the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM's annual Global Attractions Attendance Report, U.S. water parks collectively welcome tens of millions of guests each year, with top destinations like those you will see below consistently ranking among the busiest.

Water parks combine high-speed thrills, lazy rivers, wave pools, and immersive themes that appeal to families and adrenaline seekers alike. With options ranging from massive resorts to regional favorites, there is a water park for every traveler’s style.

This list highlights the top 10 U.S. water parks based on attendance and guest ratings. Attendance data is sourced from industry reports and park disclosures. Guest ratings come from review platforms and award recognition. Together, these measures reflect popularity, quality, and the typical visitor experience.

Whether you're looking for record-breaking slides, tranquil cabanas, or kid-friendly splash zones, this guide offers inspiration for your next summer getaway. Like state fairs or local tourist attractions, each park has unique attractions that make it worth a visit, and these numbers prove why they are leaders in the industry.