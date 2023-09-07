Make business better.™️
Toro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.10 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTC