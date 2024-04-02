Some guy somehow survived getting flung into the ocean by a rolling Toyota FJ Cruiser

If you know what you’re doing and don’t take any unnecessary risks, driving on the beach can be a blast. As one man in Kuwait found out recently, though, if you’re too reckless, things can go from fun to very bad in the blink of an eye. One minute, you’re driving along in your Toyota FJ Cruiser, and the next you’re flying through the air and praying the landing doesn’t hurt too badly.



Had he just rolled the FJ Cruiser, it still would have been an incredible thing to catch on video. It didn’t go over once but twice, nearly sticking the landing before rolling onto its side in the water. The driver’s decision not to wear a seatbelt, though, quickly came back to bite him. It looks like the impact of rolling the car shattered the driver’s side window, so when it continued rolling, he ended up being ejected into the air, showing off a few spin moves of his own.

The crazy thing is, not only did he survive, but CarScoops reports that he was able to walk away from his fall with only minor injuries. The car, however, did not fare as well. On top of rolling twice, it was apparently pulled out to sea by the time authorities arrived. They were reportedly able to recover the vehicle, but when you add the damage from the saltwater to the damage from rolling twice, we get the feeling it’s probably totaled.

We also get the feeling that this is the kind of thing his friends and family will never let him live down. After all, if you had a friend who rolled their car on the beach without a seatbelt on and flew 15 feet into the air, would you ever let them forget it? Of course not.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.