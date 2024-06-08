DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Toyota recalls, Google and Microsoft layoffs, and 'open banking': Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Toyota recalls, Google and Microsoft layoffs, and 'open banking': Business news roundup

Plus, Costco bails on books because stocking them is too much work

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Toyota recalls, Google and Microsoft layoffs, and &#39;open banking&#39;: Business news roundup
Image: Lexus, Bloomberg (Getty Images), Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images), Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images), Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Ivan-balvan (Getty Images), Illustration: Theerayut Kaenthao (Getty Images), Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Toyota recalls more than 100,000 vehicles after figuring out why the engines were failing

Toyota recalls more than 100,000 vehicles after figuring out why the engines were failing

2024 Lexus LX600 Engine
The twin0turbo V6 of the Lexus LX600
Image: Lexus

The latest generation of the Toyota Tundra and the Lexus LX improved over the previous models in a big way: Toyota’s ancient, gas-guzzling 5.7-liter V8 was dropped in favor of a brand new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. With up to 409 horsepower (389 horsepower in the Tundra) it makes more power and gets better gas mileage than the V8 it replaced. Unfortunately, within a year or so of the new engine debuting in the Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX, some owners began reporting problems. They all had one thing in common: engine failure. Now, as The Drive reports, Toyota finally found a reason for the failures and is issuing a recall.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

A homeowner mutiny is leaving Florida cities defenseless against hurricanes

A homeowner mutiny is leaving Florida cities defenseless against hurricanes

Oceanfront properties in the Daytona Beach Shores community suffered damage from beach erosion during Tropical Storm Nicole in November 2022.
Oceanfront properties in the Daytona Beach Shores community suffered damage from beach erosion during Tropical Storm Nicole in November 2022.
Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Lisa Hendrickson is almost out of sand.

Hendrickson is the mayor of Redington Shores, Florida, a well-heeled beach town in Pinellas County. Her town occupies a small section of a razor-thin barrier island that stretches down the western side of the sprawling Tampa Bay metro area, dividing cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg from the Gulf of Mexico. Many of her constituents have an uninterrupted view of the ocean.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

‘Open banking’ is coming to the U.S. What is it and are banks ready?

‘Open banking’ is coming to the U.S. What is it and are banks ready?

Open banking
Illustration: Theerayut Kaenthao (Getty Images)

The banking industry took its time to transition from paper bills to plastic cards. Now it’s in the midst of a more rapid transformation: going digital.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Get ready for some of the wildest weather ever this summer

Get ready for some of the wildest weather ever this summer

Flooding in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey in 2017.
Flooding in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey in 2017.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Summers keep getting hotter, and the consequences are impossible to miss: In the summer of 2023, the Northern Hemisphere experienced its hottest season in 2,000 years. Canada’s deadliest wildfires on record bathed skylines in smoke from Minnesota to New York. In Texas and Arizona, hundreds of people lost their lives to heat, and in Vermont, flash floods caused damages equivalent to a hurricane.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Google and Microsoft are laying off hundreds from their Cloud units as the tech giants go all in on AI

Google and Microsoft are laying off hundreds from their Cloud units as the tech giants go all in on AI

Image for article titled Toyota recalls, Google and Microsoft layoffs, and &#39;open banking&#39;: Business news roundup
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Microsoft and Google are slashing jobs from their otherwise very successful Cloud divisions as the companies shift gears to focus on AI.

Advertisement

Microsoft is cutting “hundreds” of roles from its Azure division’s Strategic Missions & Technologies team, a group that was formed to focus on cutting edge technologies such as quantum computing and space engineering, Insider reported June 3, citing unnamed sources. Also on Monday, reports surfaced that Google laid off at least 100 sales and engineering employees in its cloud unit.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

So many cruise ship passengers got so sick that a United Airlines flight had to be deep-cleaned

So many cruise ship passengers got so sick that a United Airlines flight had to be deep-cleaned

Sick woman with nausea in the airplane.
No, this woman was not on the flight.
Photo: Ivan-balvan (Getty Images)

More than two dozen passengers on a United Airlines flight from Vancouver to Houston who were previously on a cruise puked so much on the plane that it had to be taken out of service for deep cleaning. No, this isn’t the plot of “Airplane!”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Costco bails on books because stocking them is too much work

Costco bails on books because stocking them is too much work

A customer looks through stacks of books while shopping at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia.
A customer looks through stacks of books while shopping at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale shoppers who are also avid readers may have to look elsewhere for books, as the retailer plans to stop selling them on a regular basis throughout the year starting in January 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Walmart is taking its worker shortage into its own hands

Walmart is taking its worker shortage into its own hands

Employees unload online pickup orders at a Walmart store in Grand Prairie, Texas, US, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Employees unload online pickup orders at a Walmart store in Grand Prairie, Texas, US, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Image: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Walmart hopes its new program will help it offset its worker shortage.

The company said on Wednesday that it is introducing a pipeline program that will help it funnel its hourly employees into higher level positions.

Advertisement

In May, the company said that it planned to slash thousands of corporate positions in Texas and California, while mandating that a chunk of its remote workers relocate to one of three of its central hubs in either Arkansas, New Jersey or Northern California.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Elon Musk’s xAI to build its “gigafactory of compute” in Memphis

Elon Musk’s xAI to build its “gigafactory of compute” in Memphis

Elon Musk's xAI to build its "gigafactory of compute" in Memphis
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to Ted Townsend of the Greater Memphis Chamber, the factory could be the “largest multi-billion dollar investment in the city of Memphis’s history”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

X now allows porn — as long as it’s ‘consensually produced and distributed’

X now allows porn — as long as it’s ‘consensually produced and distributed’

illuminated hand holding X logo
Illustration: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

X, which is already dealing with a porn bot problem, has updated its policy to allow adult content on the site — with some exceptions.

Advertisement

As of May, users can “share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior” as long as its labeled with a content warning and not highly visible in places such as profile photos and headers. X, formerly known as Twitter, already allows nudity on the platform. The company previously estimated that adult content made up 13% of the site’s posts, according to an internal presentation seen by Reuters.

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12