X now allows porn — as long as it's 'consensually produced and distributed'

X, which is already dealing with a porn bot problem, has updated its policy to allow adult content on the site — with some exceptions.

As of May, users can “share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior” as long as its labeled with a content warning and not highly visible in places such as profile photos and headers. X, formerly known as Twitter, already allows nudity on the platform. The company previously estimated that adult content made up 13% of the site’s posts, according to an internal presentation seen by Reuters.

X, like all other online platforms, has dealt with bot issues since before it was bought by Elon Musk, defines adult content as “any consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal,” such as close-ups of genitals or simulated sexual acts. The adult content policy also applies to AI-generated, photographic, or animated content.

The social media platform said it believes “users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.” It added that visual or written sexual expression “can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.”

But while X is allowing adults to exercise their autonomy to engage with and create sexual content, it is balancing “this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it.” Content that is exploitative, nonconsensual, objectifying, sexualizing or harmful to minors, and depicting obscene behaviors is prohibited, it says.

X is encouraging users who regularly post adult content to adjust their media settings to display a content warning before their images and videos can be viewed. If users don’t mark their posts, X will adjust the user’s account settings for them, the platform said. X users who are under 18 or who do not have their birthday in their profile cannot view the content.