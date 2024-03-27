Lifestyle

A guy seriously got arrested for allegedly eating a train crash victim's leg

The train impact happened in California, and the hungry passerby has been charged with removing evidence from the scene

By
Steve DaSilva / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled A guy seriously got arrested for allegedly eating a train crash victim&#39;s leg
Photo: Jim Sugar (Getty Images)

An Amtrak train in southern California struck and killed a pedestrian last week, severing their leg from their body via the force of the impact. Then, reportedly, another person happened along the site of the impact and walked away with the severed leg, and then eating it. People are wild.

Suggested Reading

Trump's new tariffs would be laughed away by a high school economics teacher, analyst says
Only a few major countries were spared Trump’s tariffs. Russia is 1 of them
Elon Musk's DOGE job cuts are rippling through the economy
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump's new tariffs would be laughed away by a high school economics teacher, analyst says
Only a few major countries were spared Trump’s tariffs. Russia is 1 of them
Elon Musk's DOGE job cuts are rippling through the economy
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The train impact happened at an Amtrak station in Wasco, California, just northwest of Bakersfield. The hungry passerby, now in custody, has been charged with removing evidence from the scene. I don’t know about you, but I feel like there should maybe be a different charge on that list. Sure, removing evidence, whatever, but did they miss the part where he allegedly ate another human being? KUTV has the details:

Officials said the man who allegedly removed evidence from the Amtrak station on Friday was identified as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez.

...

Deputies said they learned that Tellez allegedly removed evidence, a leg, from the scene.

A crew laying concrete outside of the station reported seeing a horrifying sight.

“I’m not sure from where, but he walked this way and he was waving a person’s leg. And he started chewing on it over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything,” said Jose Ibarra, a worker who saw the incident.

Advertisement

Related Content

Amtrak trolls Southwest Airlines: Your bags are still free here
For enough money, you can attach your own private car to the back of an Amtrak train

Related Content

Amtrak trolls Southwest Airlines: Your bags are still free here
For enough money, you can attach your own private car to the back of an Amtrak train

Pro tip for everyone out there who may someday wander into the scene of a gruesome accident: Do not eat the victim. I did not think this would be a thing we’d have to go over here, but people are not really meant to be eaten. I know, Mythbusters always compared us to pork, but pigs aren’t usually loaded up with prion diseases transmitted through consumption.

Advertisement

If you want a big piece of meat to gnaw on, go grab a turkey leg like some sort of king of olde. Do not eat another human being. I can’t believe I have to say this.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.