TransUnion (TRU) reports earnings

TransUnion (TRU+6.51% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The report details TransUnion's revenue of $4,183.8 million for 2024, an increase from $3,831.2 million in 2023. This growth was attributed to increases in both the U.S. Markets and International segments.

Operating expenses totaled $3,517.1 million in 2024, a decrease from $3,702.7 million in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the absence of a goodwill impairment charge that was recorded in 2023.

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $284.4 million in 2024, compared to a net loss of $206.2 million in 2023. The improvement was driven by increased revenue and reduced operating expenses.

TransUnion's U.S. Markets segment reported revenue of $3,237.9 million, up from $2,992.8 million in 2023, with growth in Financial Services, Emerging Verticals, and Consumer Interactive.

The International segment reported revenue of $958.4 million, an increase from $850.4 million in 2023, with growth across all regions.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $1,506.3 million, compared to $1,343.7 million in 2023, reflecting improved operating performance.

TransUnion's total debt as of December 31, 2024, was $5,147.2 million, with a leverage ratio of 3.0, down from 3.6 in 2023.

The report also discusses TransUnion's transformation plan, which aims to optimize the operating model and advance technology, with expected annual savings of $120.0 to $140.0 million upon completion.

TransUnion continues to focus on expanding its presence in international markets and developing innovative solutions to meet customer needs.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the TransUnion annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.