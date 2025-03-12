Tredegar Corporation (TG) reports earnings

In This Story TG +9.00%

Tredegar Corporation (TG+9.00% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing details the company's financial performance, including net sales of $598 million, an increase from $573.3 million in the previous year. The increase was driven by higher sales in the PE Films segment.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Aluminum Extrusions, a key segment for Tredegar, reported net sales of $471.8 million, slightly down from $474.8 million in 2023. The segment faced challenges due to a shift in sales mix and higher labor costs.

Advertisement

PE Films experienced a significant increase in net sales, reaching $105.2 million, up from $76.8 million in 2023. This growth was attributed to higher sales volume and favorable pricing in the Surface Protection business.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income from continuing operations of $1 million, compared to a loss of $99.2 million in the previous year. This improvement was largely due to increased profitability in the PE Films segment.

Advertisement

Tredegar completed the sale of its flexible packaging films business, Terphane, to Oben Group, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $74.9 million. This transaction was part of the company's strategic focus on its core businesses.

The filing also highlights Tredegar's efforts in managing costs and improving operational efficiency, particularly in the Aluminum Extrusions segment, where the company faced challenges related to pricing pressure and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement

Tredegar's cash flow from operations was $25.5 million, with capital expenditures totaling $14.3 million. The company plans to invest in productivity projects and maintain operational continuity.

The company identified risks related to macroeconomic factors, including inflation and interest rates, which could impact demand in key markets such as building and construction.

Advertisement

Tredegar continues to focus on its core segments, Aluminum Extrusions and PE Films, while addressing challenges in the global supply chain and competitive market conditions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Tredegar Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.