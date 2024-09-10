Where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris stand on economic issues before their first debate

Update: Trump Media stock sinks after Kamala Harris rattled Donald Trump on the debate stage

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to face off at 9 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia for the first presidential debate between the two candidates.

Although many debates tend to focus less on policy and more on getting one over on political rivals, voters are likely looking for cues on where the candidates stand on key issues. According to a Pew Research Center poll in February, Americans’ top priority is how the next president aims to strengthen the national economy.

Here’s a cheat sheet to help guide you through the debate (assuming you can still watch it).

On housing



Order the construction of 3 million new housing units over the course of a four-year term

Introduce $25,000 down-payment support for first-time homebuyers who have paid their rent on time for two years. First-generation homeowners would receive “more generous support.”

Introduce a tax incentive for homebuilders who sell starter homes to first-time homebuyers, expand existing tax incentives for rental home builders, and propose a new $40 billion innovation fund to spur homebuilding

Call on Congress to pass the “ Stop Predatory Investing Act

“[F]ree up appropriate portions of federal land for housing,” according to Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt

Deport undocumented immigrants, many of whom live in “ mixed status

Lower mortgage rates (which are expected

On taxes

Create a new $6,000 tax credit for low-income or middle-income families within a newborn child’s first year

Restore the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) to allow for families with children to receive between $3,000 and $3,600

Expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to slash taxes by up to $1,500 for low-income individuals and couples who don’t have children and cut taxes to help Americans afford health insurance

End taxes on tips subminimum wages

Put a 28% tax on long-term capital gains for those earning a million dollars a year or more

Roll back quadruple the tax on stock buybacks



Proposes slashing the corporate tax rate to 15% for companies that make products with American workers

Trump has previously advocated for lowering corporate taxes to 20%, building on his 2017 tax cuts that slashed the rate to 21% from 35%. He has vowed to make those tax cuts, which are set to expire in 2025, permanent.

Trump has not yet announced any plans to change the capital gains tax from its current maximum of 20%

Trump has also floated the idea of replacing personal income taxes with tariffs

Those tariffs could include a 10% duty on all products imported into the U.S., which Trump says would protect American jobs and raise revenue to offset extending the 2017 tax cuts

Tariffs on Chinese imports could be raised by as much as 50%

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Trump’s running mate, had floated

On energy and the environment

What experts are saying about the economy

Goldman Sachs

The best outcome of the 2024 presidential election

Under a president Harris, job growth would be 10,000 jobs a month higher than if Trump wins with a divided government and 30,000 jobs higher than a Republican takeover of Congress and the White House, according to Goldman.

“We estimate that if Trump wins in a sweep or with divided government, the hit to growth from tariffs and tighter immigration policy would outweigh the positive fiscal impulse,” Goldman analysts wrote.

A Trump victory would drag gross domestic product by 0.5% in the second half of 2025 before fading in 2026

Harris’ 28% tax rate on companies would tank S&P 500 ( SPGI +0.85%

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School