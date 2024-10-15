Markets

Trump Media stock plunges after weekslong rally

DJT traded above $30 for much of Tuesday before sinking again

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Donald Trump, in a blue suit, red tie, and white shirt, speaks into a microphone in front of a black background
Photo: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)
In This Story
DJTMORN

After a weekslong rally that saw shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) roughly triple in value, the stock took an 8% nosedive Tuesday afternoon.

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Shares of the company behind former President Donald Trump’s right-wing social media platform Truth Social fell to $26.60 apiece after having been up roughly 10% that morning. Tuesday’s volatility led to the Nasdaq briefly halting trading.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump Media stock is up a whopping 220% this month thanks to 'pre-election euphoria'
A Trump Media investor got prison time for insider trading

Related Content

Trump Media stock is up a whopping 220% this month thanks to 'pre-election euphoria'
A Trump Media investor got prison time for insider trading

The company’s stock has fluctuated wildly in value in the nearly seven months since it went public under the ticker DJT. Late last month, shares dropped as low as $12.15 each. Since Oct. 1, however, Trump Media shares are up 70%.

Advertisement

This see-sawing comes just weeks before the presidential election, which will see Trump face off against Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris at the ballot box.

Advertisement

Trump is a majority shareholder of Trump Media, holding roughly 57% of the company’s stock — and he has said he has no plans to let go of his holdings. The stock’s recent rally has added some $2 billion to Trump’s net worth.

Trump Media has been widely considered a “meme stock” or “affinity stock,” with shares trading largely on sentiment about the former president by retail and individual investors, regardless of the company’s actual operating results or prospects.

Advertisement

“It’s purchasing his brand,” John Rekenthaler, vice president of research at Morningstar (MORN), previously told Quartz. He warned that the company’s stock could “go to zero” or close to it if Trump loses the coming election.

Trump Media has said in regulatory filings that its “success depends in part on the popularity of its brand and the reputation and popularity” of Trump and that “adverse reactions to publicity relating to [Trump], or the loss of his services, could adversely affect TMTG’s revenues and results of operations.”