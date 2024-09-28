Trump Media stocks sinks and soars, and the good news in Nvidia's slump: Markets news roundup

Trump Media & Technology Group stock is in a free fall (again).
After the lockup period on Donald Trump’s shares came to an end Friday, shares of Trump Media — the company that owns the former president’s social media site, Truth Social — have slid to new lows. Shares fell 8%, trading at $12.44 each Monday afternoon.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group spiked more than 10% Wednesday afternoon, reversing course after weeks of free-falling that saw the media company’s stock sink to new low after new low.
Like clockwork, it’s getting less expensive to fill up at the pump in Labor Day’s wake. AAA said earlier this week that the average cost for a gallon hit $3.22, part of a months-long decline for the commodity.
United Atlantic Ventures (UAV) has divested over 7.5 million shares of Trump Media’s stock, according to a 13G regulatory filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday.
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research and ex-girlfriend of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (also known as SBF), has been sentenced to 24 months years in prison and must forfeit about $11 billion. Read More
Tony Roth, CIO of Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, breaks down the best possible election outcomes for investors
Tony Roth, CIO of Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, breaks down why he thinks the market will avoid a recession in 2025