Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Trump Media stocks sinks and soars, and the good news in Nvidia's slump: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Trump Media stocks sinks and soars, and the good news in Nvidia's slump: Markets news roundup

Plus, gas hasn’t been this cheap in years — and it could get cheaper this fall

Image for article titled Trump Media stocks sinks and soars, and the good news in Nvidia&#39;s slump: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), BRYAN R. SMITH (Getty Images), Image: Win McNamee (Getty Images)
Trump Media stock sinks to another new low even as Donald Trump holds onto shares

Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate and Former President Donald Trump.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock is in a free fall (again).

After the lockup period on Donald Trump’s shares came to an end Friday, shares of Trump Media — the company that owns the former president’s social media site, Truth Social — have slid to new lows. Shares fell 8%, trading at $12.44 each Monday afternoon.

Trump Media stock surges as Donald Trump holds onto his shares

Donald Trump, in a red hat and with both palms facing out, speaks
Republican presidential candidate and Former President Donald Trump.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group spiked more than 10% Wednesday afternoon, reversing course after weeks of free-falling that saw the media company’s stock sink to new low after new low.

Gas hasn’t been this cheap in years — and it could get cheaper this fall

A gas pump
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Like clockwork, it’s getting less expensive to fill up at the pump in Labor Day’s wake. AAA said earlier this week that the average cost for a gallon hit $3.22, part of a months-long decline for the commodity.

Nvidia stock’s 20% drop is actually a good sign for the market, strategist says. Here’s why

Tony Roth, chief investment officer for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors (MTB), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Trump Media’s co-founders just dumped more than 7 million shares

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.
Image: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

United Atlantic Ventures (UAV) has divested over 7.5 million shares of Trump Media’s stock, according to a 13G regulatory filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex Caroline Ellison has been sentenced to two years in jail

Caroline Ellison faces away from the camera
Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH (Getty Images)

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research and ex-girlfriend of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (also known as SBF), has been sentenced to 24 months years in prison and must forfeit about $11 billion.

Donald Trump’s ‘policy soup’ could be bad for the economy long-term, strategist says

Investors should hope for a divided Congress, strategist says
Tony Roth, Chief Investment Officer for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors (MTB), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our "Smart Investing" video series.

Investors should hope for a divided Congress, strategist says

Investors should hope for a divided Congress, strategist says
Tony Roth, CIO of Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, breaks down the best possible election outcomes for investors

Nvidia stock’s 20% drop is actually a good sign for the market, strategist says. Here’s why

Nvidia stock's 20% drop is actually a good sign for the market, strategist says. Here's why
Tony Roth, CIO of Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, breaks down why he thinks the market will avoid a recession in 2025

