Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trump Media keeps falling, Amazon nears a record, the next big IPOs: Markets news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

Trump Media keeps falling, Amazon nears a record, the next big IPOs: Markets news roundup

Plus, an analyst says the Fed not cutting interest rates would be an embarrassment

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump Media keeps falling, Amazon nears a record, the next big IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Gino Santa Maria (Shutterstock), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Pascal Rossignol (Reuters), Adam Gray (Getty Images), CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images), Stefan Wermuth (Reuters), David Swanson (Reuters)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Trump Media stock sunk another 10% and hit a new low

Trump Media stock sunk another 10% and hit a new low

Donald Trump
Photo: Gino Santa Maria (Shutterstock)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock fell another 10% as the shares traded at their lowest point since the company debuted on the public market.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Amazon stock closed near a record high after AI bets and layoffs

Amazon stock closed near a record high after AI bets and layoffs

Image for article titled Trump Media keeps falling, Amazon nears a record, the next big IPOs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Pascal Rossignol (Reuters)

Amazon stock hit a 52-week intraday high and closed near a new record.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

The Fed not cutting interest rates would be an embarrassment, analyst says

The Fed not cutting interest rates would be an embarrassment, analyst says

Is inflation still hurting the economy?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Doug Cohen, managing director at Fiduciary Trust International, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

The next big tech IPOs to watch are Ibotta and Microsoft-backed Rubrik. Here’s what to know

The next big tech IPOs to watch are Ibotta and Microsoft-backed Rubrik. Here’s what to know

Illustration of the digital marketing company Ibotta
Illustration of the digital marketing company Ibotta
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Tech IPOs are making a comeback. Last month, AI startup Astera Labs and social media site Reddit made successful debuts on the stock market and continue to trade well above their issue prices. Since then, several more tech companies have filed to go public: Ibotta, Reitar Logtech, Rubrik, and NetClass Technology, to name a few.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Trump Media has lost about $3 billion in market cap since its debut as the stock sinks again

Trump Media has lost about $3 billion in market cap since its debut as the stock sinks again

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump.
Photo: David Swanson (Reuters)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock plunged another 10%, hitting new lows as the shares continued their free fall from opening-week highs. The fall left the company’s market capitalization hovering around $5 billion, down from highs of more than $8 billion during its first trading week.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Is Bitcoin too speculative?

Is Bitcoin too speculative?

Is Bitcoin too speculative?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Doug Cohen from Fiduciary Trust International tells Quartz why he thinks the crypto currency might be a good speculative investment

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

The biggest risks to investors right now

The biggest risks to investors right now

The biggest risks to investors worried about high S&P earnings multiples
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Doug Cohen of Fiduciary Trust International tells Quartz what he thinks are the biggest risks to sustaining these market gains

Advertisement

9 / 9