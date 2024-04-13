Trump Media keeps falling, Amazon nears a record, the next big IPOs: Markets news roundup

Trump Media & Technology Group stock fell another 10% as the shares traded at their lowest point since the company debuted on the public market.
Amazon stock hit a 52-week intraday high and closed near a new record.
Doug Cohen, managing director at Fiduciary Trust International, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
Tech IPOs are making a comeback. Last month, AI startup Astera Labs and social media site Reddit made successful debuts on the stock market and continue to trade well above their issue prices. Since then, several more tech companies have filed to go public: Ibotta, Reitar Logtech, Rubrik, and NetClass Technology, to name a few.
Trump Media & Technology Group stock plunged another 10%, hitting new lows as the shares continued their free fall from opening-week highs. The fall left the company’s market capitalization hovering around $5 billion, down from highs of more than $8 billion during its first trading week.
Doug Cohen from Fiduciary Trust International tells Quartz why he thinks the crypto currency might be a good speculative investment
Doug Cohen of Fiduciary Trust International tells Quartz what he thinks are the biggest risks to sustaining these market gains