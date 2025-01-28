Trump reveals Microsoft is in running to acquire TikTok

This story incorporates reporting from ABC, Shacknews and USA Today.



President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that Microsoft is engaged in discussions with ByteDance to acquire TikTok.

Trump communicated his interest in seeing a competitive bidding process among American companies for the ownership of the popular social media platform. Despite the President’s statements, both Microsoft and ByteDance have refused to comment on these reports.

During Trump’s first term the administration expressed national security concerns over TikTok’s Chinese ownership by ByteDance. These concerns prompted an order for TikTok to separate its U.S. operations from its parent company, ByteDance, with Microsoft amongst the companies considered for acquisition at that time.

During a conversation with reporters on Monday, Trump indicated that the possibility of a deal could spark a bidding war between different American companies. However, the specifics of potential suitors or whether any other companies might be involved in such negotiations remain unspecified. Trump’s broad aim seems to be ensuring TikTok’s control aligns with U.S. national interests while possibly fostering a competitive marketplace for acquiring entities.

Microsoft’s potential acquisition of TikTok would mark a significant moment in the intersection of tech industry developments and geopolitical considerations. Analysts note that acquiring TikTok could provide Microsoft with a major presence in the social media sector, currently dominated by companies like Facebook and Snapchat, which already face scrutiny over data privacy and platform management issues.

ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, has repeatedly defended its operations, insisting on its commitment to user data security and privacy. The company has meanwhile worked to distance its international operations from scrutiny, emphasizing the autonomy of TikTok operations outside China, particularly in the U.S. market.

Given President Trump’s emphasis on a decision regarding TikTok’s future in approximately 30 days, the coming weeks are expected to be dynamic. The potential impact on user base growth, platform monetization strategies, and global operations of TikTok remains to be seen. This is particularly significant as TikTok continues to be a central platform for content creators worldwide, enhancing its strategic value to prospective American owners.

Historically, technology acquisitions have prompted concerns from regulators over monopolistic behavior and privacy implications. If Microsoft’s talks with ByteDance advance, it may necessitate scrutiny from regulatory bodies both domestically and internationally. The outcome of these potential regulatory reviews could significantly influence not only the decision to pursue the acquisition but also the strategic positioning of Microsoft in the global tech arena.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.

