The Trump administration's billionaires are worth more than $450 billion. Here's who they are

President-elect Donald Trump likes to surround himself with people he trusts — friends and allies — and people who win.

During his first term in office, that meant establishing the richest cabinet in U.S. history, with a collective net worth of $11 billion, CBS News reported in 2016. Now, his group of appointees and nominations, both inside and outside cabinet positions, are worth many times that. Just one of his chosen confidants is worth about 40 times that net worth alone.

The exact net worth of many of Trump’s appointees are unknown, given their private array of interests. At least one’s net worth — that of Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law and incoming Middle East advisor — has been called into question.

But others’ wealth is more clearly defined. Here are the billionaires — and some multi-millionaires — that are joining Trump’s second administration.