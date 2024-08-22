Diddy, a Saudi prince, Larry Ellison, and more newly revealed investors in Elon Musk's X

Thanks to newly-unsealed documents, we now know every shareholder who has backed Elon Musk’s X Corp, formerly known as Twitter.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered X to unseal its list of shareholders, which was made public on Wednesday and first reported by The Washington Post. The filing lists almost 100 entities, several of which are controlled by the same firm or individual, including a litany of venture capital funds with ties to Musk and his allies.

The new look at X’s backing comes as The Wall Street Journal reports that the $13 billion Musk borrowed for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter has turned into the worst merger-finance deal for banks since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Due to X’s weak financial performance, the banks haven’t been able to offload their debt without taking a major loss. Much of X’s revenue comes from advertising, which came in at just shy of $744 million over the fist six months of 2024, a 24% decrease compared to the same time last year, according to ad-tracking firm MediaRader.

The social media company’s struggles under Musk’s leadership may mean that investors’ stakes have lost some of their value. Here are 11 of those shareholders, from a Saudi Arabian prince and disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs to titans of Silicon Valley.