Part of the fall is the company’s value can be attributed to a series of rushed decisions such as mass layoffs affecting critical teams and challenges with content moderation that have turned advertisers away from the microblogging platform. The ad revenues have declined by half, Musk had said in March.

Musk’s attempt to find new revenue stream, such as boosting the Twitter Blue subscription has yet to prove successful. Less than 1% of Twitter’s monthly users had signed up for the Twitter Blue subscription by the end of March, before Twitter decided to remove its legacy verified badge. When that happened last month, the platform recorded a net gain of 28 subscribers, according to NBC reported Ben Collins.

