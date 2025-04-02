Trump Media stock tanks as Trump files to sell up to $2.3 billion

In This Story DWAC META -0.12%

A trust overseeing President Donald Trump’s multi-billion dollar stake in Truth Social’s (DWAC) parent company could sell up to 115 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Trump Media and Technology Group stock dropped as much as 9% on the news, before paring back some of those losses. The stock, which has often been described as a meme stock, has shed 44% of its value since Jan. 1.

Trump Media on Tuesday filed to register up to 142.5 million shares and warrants for sale, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That includes 114.75 million shares of common stock held by Trump’s trust, which is controlled by Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s eldest son. Axios first reported on the filing.

The SEC will need to consider the filing effective before stockholders such as Trump’s trust and ARC Global, which sponsored Trump Media’s special-purpose acquisition company, can sell their shares.

Trump’s ownership of Trump Media, valued at roughly $2.1 billion, made him one of the world’s 500 richest people last year, with a fortune of as much as $6.5 billion. Forbes now estimates his fortune at about $4.7 billion.

If Trump’s trust proceeds to sell some or all of its holdings, that would go against what the president declared last fall as the six-month lockup period on his stake was coming to an end.

“The reason I built it is because I don’t want to have my voice shut down,” Trump said during a press conference at his golf course near Los Angeles in September. “A lot of people think that I will sell my shares, you know, they’re worth billions of dollars, but I don’t want to sell my shares. I don’t need money.”

“As long as my voice is on there, it’s gonna always be good,” Trump added. “But I have absolutely no intention of selling.”

The potential sale comes as another company that trades in politics, Newsmax, has a dizzying first week as a public company. The conservative television network’s stock has soared by more than 623% since it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, making founder Christopher Ruddy a billionaire. The stock was down 45% in intraday trading Wednesday morning.

Trump launched Truth Social after being banned from major social media platforms like Facebook (META-0.12% ) and Twitter in 2021. Its parent company recently launched a streaming platform, expanded to offer investment vehicles, established a strategic acquisition fund, and became the first company to list on the NYSE’s Texas branch.