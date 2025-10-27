U.S. President Donald J. Trump waves on October 27, 2025, at the start of his official visit to Japan (Photo by David Mareuil / Pool/Anadolu via Getty Images).

President Donald Trump said on Monday he will abandon trade talks with Canada for the foreseeable future. The statement follows a dispute over a TV ad, featuring the voice of former President Ronald Reagan bashing tariffs, that stirred fresh tensions between the U.S. and Canadian governments.

On Saturday, the president announced he would penalize Canada with another 10% import tax on Canadian products, without specifying which ones nor when it will kick in. Trade negotiations between the two governments has crawled on, though Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has insisted both sides were close to a final deal. For Trump, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"No, I’m not going to be meeting with them for a while," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. "I’m very happy with the deal we have right now with Canada. We’re going to let it ride.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is digging in on a feud that could jeopardize diplomatic and trade relations with a top U.S. partner. He pulled the plug on trade discussions after a Canadian provincial government aired a TV ad, using audio clips of a 1987 Reagan speech attacking sweeping tariffs.

The president then pummeled Canada in a string of social media posts, accusing the Canadian government of "egregious behavior" and attempting to meddle with an upcoming Supreme Court case that will decide the legality of his global tariff regime. The Ontario government later announced it would shelve the anti-tariff TV ad.

Trade between Canada and the U.S. totaled $900 billion in 2024, according to federal data. Canada's main exports to the U.S. are energy products and vehicles. For much of this year, the U.S. has maintained steep, double-digit tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, lumber, and autos. Many other goods, though, are exempt under an earlier trade agreement that the first Trump administration negotiated with Canada and Mexico.

It's not the first time that Trump has pummeled Canada in a fit of pique. He ended trade discussions with Canada in May over a planned digital tax on U.S. tech giants. The Canadian government quickly shelved the tax to revive the sputtering negotiations.

Last week, Carney said that Canada had been in "detailed, constructive" talks with U.S. officials on lowering steel, aluminum, and energy tariffs. But he also added it was in Canadian interests to strengthen economic ties with other foreign governments. Carney said Monday he intended to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later in the week during a summit with leaders of Southeast Asian nations.