Trump and Big Steel, 'Armored' Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup

President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs of 25% on imported steel and aluminum, delivering a major win to the U.S. steel industry — all according to the industry’s plan.
The Trump administration is looking at a $400 million, five-year contract for “Armored Electric Vehicles” that could refer to Teslas.
The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3% in January from the previous year — faster than expected.
Elon Musk’s social media platform will reportedly become the second to settle a lawsuit brought against it by President Donald Trump.
Coca-Cola (KO) is considering a return to plastic bottles as it grapples with rising aluminum costs from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.
President Donald Trump on Monday slapped a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States with no exceptions or exemptions.
“This is a big deal — making America rich again,” Trump said in announcing the tariffs.
But some economists and experts aren’t convinced the tariffs won’t impose pain instead.
President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports has been hailed as a significant win for the U.S. steel industry. While the move is intended to bolster domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign metals, its broader economic impact is more complex. The tariff is poised to ripple across various industries, potentially driving up manufacturing costs and creating volatility in financial markets.
Senator Elizabeth Warren is sounding the alarm on cuts to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), writing in a letter that the hiring freeze and decision to rescind 200 job offers to examiners has the potential to disrupt the “stability of the banking season.”