Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Trump and Big Steel, 'Armored' Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup

Politics & Government

Trump and Big Steel, 'Armored' Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup

Plus, Elizabeth Warren's warning, and Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Trump and Big Steel, 'Armored' Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Saul Loeb/AFP, Andrew Harnik, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants

Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants

President Donald Trump wears a hard hat as he tours U.S. Steel's Granite City Works steel mill in Granite City, Illinois in 2018.
President Donald Trump wears a hard hat as he tours U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works steel mill in Granite City, Illinois in 2018.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs of 25% on imported steel and aluminum, delivering a major win to the U.S. steel industry — all according to the industry's plan.

Read More

The Trump administration might buy 'Armored' Teslas worth $400 million

The Trump administration might buy 'Armored' Teslas worth $400 million

Elon Musk wearing a black make america great again hat speaking and gesturing with his hands
Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The Trump administration is looking at a $400 million, five-year contract for "Armored Electric Vehicles" that could refer to Teslas.

Read More

Trump's new CFPB chief is being sued over DOGE

Trump's new CFPB chief is being sued over DOGE

A sign reading "We Love Consumers" at the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
A sign reading “We Love Consumers” at the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Image: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was hit with two lawsuits on Sunday after Russel Vought issued orders to freeze some of the consumer protection agency's work.

Read More

Inflation heated up again in January — and more Trump tariffs are looming

Inflation heated up again in January — and more Trump tariffs are looming

Image for article titled Trump and Big Steel, &#39;Armored&#39; Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

 
The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3% in January from the previous year — faster than expected.

Read More

Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over his Jan. 6 ban

Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over his Jan. 6 ban

Donald Trump's back is facing the camera as he hugs Elon Musk whose face can be seen, blurry people are in the background
Elon Musk embraces Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 5, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Elon Musk's social media platform will reportedly become the second to settle a lawsuit brought against it by President Donald Trump.

Read More

Coca-Cola is bringing back a classic to cope with Trump tariffs

Coca-Cola is bringing back a classic to cope with Trump tariffs

Pizza takeaway in a cafe window in London.
Pizza takeaway in a cafe window in London.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)

Coca-Cola (KO) is considering a return to plastic bottles as it grapples with rising aluminum costs from President Donald Trump's import tariffs.

Read More

Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans

Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans

Image for article titled Trump and Big Steel, &#39;Armored&#39; Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup
Photo: SDLGZPS (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday slapped a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States with no exceptions or exemptions.

"This is a big deal — making America rich again," Trump said in announcing the tariffs.

But some economists and experts aren't convinced the tariffs won't impose pain instead.

Read More

How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec

How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec

How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk AI feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec
5 sectors facing price hikes from Trump's new steel and aluminum tariffs

5 sectors facing price hikes from Trump's new steel and aluminum tariffs

Image for article titled Trump and Big Steel, &#39;Armored&#39; Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports has been hailed as a significant win for the U.S. steel industry. While the move is intended to bolster domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign metals, its broader economic impact is more complex. The tariff is poised to ripple across various industries, potentially driving up manufacturing costs and creating volatility in financial markets. 

Read More

Elizabeth Warren has a warning about America's banking system under Trump

Elizabeth Warren has a warning about America's banking system under Trump

Image for article titled Trump and Big Steel, &#39;Armored&#39; Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

Senator Elizabeth Warren is sounding the alarm on cuts to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), writing in a letter that the hiring freeze and decision to rescind 200 job offers to examiners has the potential to disrupt the "stability of the banking season." 

Read More

Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'

Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'

Image for article titled Trump and Big Steel, &#39;Armored&#39; Teslas, and DOGE gets sued again: Politics news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's tariffs are adding "a lot of cost and a lot of chaos" to the auto industry, Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. 

Read More

