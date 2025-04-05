How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in money markets

Image for article titled Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla stock soars as Elon Musk’s time at DOGE nears an end

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Despite taking a hit earlier in the day from weak deliveries, Tesla (TSLA) stock is now soaring as Elon Musk’s time in the federal government appears to be nearing an end.

Read More

Trump’s new tariffs would be laughed out of a high school economics class, analyst says

President Donald Trump announced his wide-ranging tariffs on Wednesday evening.
President Donald Trump announced his wide-ranging tariffs on Wednesday evening.
President Donald Trump’s so-called “reciprocal” tariffs haven’t been well received, especially after the White House explained its math.

“If a 9th grader in high school presented this tariff chart to a teacher in a basic economics class the teacher would laugh and say sit down and work on the assignment,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who oversees technology firm coverage, said in a Thursday note to clients.

Read More

The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers

Image for article titled Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Everyone has their vices, but, in the U.S., some states have residents that particularly struggle to tell the truth — at least, that’s what one law office tells us.

Read More

Trump’s new tariffs put the Federal Reserve on the spot over interest rates — with stagflation looming

Trump’s new tariffs put the Federal Reserve on the spot over interest rates — with stagflation looming

Jerome Powell after the FOMC meeting in March
Jerome Powell after the FOMC meeting in March
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs create a dilemma for the Federal Reserve because they’re likely to both increase inflation and slow economic growth — and possibly lead to stagflation.

Read More

Restoration Hardware CEO reacts to plunging stock: ‘Oh sh—t’

Image for article titled Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE days: Markets news roundup
California-based luxury home goods retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) was among the biggest losers in Thursday’s stock market rout. As of 2 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, the stock was down more than 39 percent, after being off as much as 44 percent in mid-morning trading.

Read More

The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says

Image for article titled Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Stocks were mixed on Monday as investors await a better sense of whether new tariffs are just a negotiating tactic — or, as Donald Trump has intermittently insisted, now a permanent part of the economic landscape.

Read More

Trump Media stock tanks 9% as Donald Trump files to sell up to $2.3 billion worth of shares

President Donald Trump's stake in his media company now makes up a large part of his fortune.
President Donald Trump’s stake in his media company now makes up a large part of his fortune.
A trust overseeing President Donald Trump’s multi-billion dollar stake in Truth Social’s (DWAC) parent company could sell up to 115 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Read More

Why Trump’s new tariffs could send corporate earnings into a tailspin, according to a strategist

Dimitri Zabelin, Geopolitical Strategist at Pantheon Insights, broke down how China and the EU are responding to the new tariffs in an interview with NYSE TV

Recession odds spike to 50-50 after Trump’s new tariffs, strategist says

In an NYSE TV interview, Ahmed Riesgo, CIO at Insigneo, explains why recession fears are mounting — and what investors can do to protect their portfolios

