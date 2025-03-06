Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president

In This Story CMCSA +0.66%

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports would be temporarily frozen for one month for most goods. For now, his tariffs on Canadian goods are still in full effect.

“I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement,” Trump said on social media, referring to the trade deal he negotiated during his first term in office. “I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President [Claudia] Sheinbaum.”



Despite Trump’s phrasing, Mexico would not actually pay for his tariffs. Border agents collect the federal government’s cut from the company that’s paying to import a foreign product. In this case, that means U.S. companies pay more to import the same goods from Mexico.

The reprieve comes just a few days after the president’s tariffs went into effect following an earlier one-month delay negotiated by Mexico, which had agreed to send more military personnel to its border with the U.S. Sheinbaum was set to detail Mexico’s retaliation against Trump’s tariffs on Sunday.

“Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump wrote.

The tariffs are set to kick back in on April 2, when Trump plans to announce his reciprocal tariffs, which he says will make trade more fair to the U.S. On Wednesday, the U.S. gave automakers a similar reprieve from his tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. on Tuesday also announced a 25% duty on most Canadian imports, with a lower 10% duty on energy goods. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC (CMCSA+0.66% ) earlier on Thursday that he expects Trump will announce that all goods compliant with the USMCA will be exempt from his tariffs, but the president has not confirmed that would apply to Canada.

Less than an hour before Trump said Mexican goods would get the tariff exemption, he — again — accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using tariffs as an excuse to run for re-election. In January, Trudeau said he would resign as the leader of Canada’s Liberal party. The next leader is set to be announced on March 9.

On Tuesday, Trudeau claimed Trump’s justification for his tariffs is “completely bogus,” adding that the U.S. president wants to see the “total collapse of the Canadian economy” and annex the nation. China, which was hit with 20% duties, has likewise called Trump’s stated reasoning a “pretext” for retaliation.

According to Trump’s orders announcing his tariffs, the duties are being used to force Canada, Mexico, and China to do more to prevent the flow of undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs through the U.S.’s southern and northern borders. Almost 87,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September 2024.

The vast majority of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Patrol was intercepted at the U.S.’ southwest border with Mexico. According to the Committee for Foreign Relations, just 43 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the Canadian border, a fraction of the almost 21,900 pounds seized last year.