What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump's tariffs

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food

Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump's tariffs

From fresh produce to beer, here's what could cost you more as trade tensions rise

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto on August 27, 2018.
U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto on August 27, 2018.
Image: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)

As President Donald Trump’s tariff policies continue to shake up trade with key U.S. partners, food and beverage prices could soon be more expensive for both consumers and restaurant operators.

Advertisement

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the new tariffs are set to take effect, impacting imports from Canada and China, with duties on imports from Mexico set to kick in in March. While the tariffs apply to a wide range of goods, including energy, clothing and crude oil, food and beverage items are also among those most affected.

As tariffs take effect, restaurant operators could see rising costs for key ingredients, some of which include avocados, pineapples, and tequila. The National Restaurant Association (NRA), the world’s largest trade foodservice association, said it would monitor tariffs closely, warning that these price hikes could force businesses to reassess pricing and sourcing.

The new tariffs — up to 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico — are part of a growing trade dispute between the U.S. and its neighbors. On Saturday, the U.S. president revealed the series of new tariffs on the nation’s leading trade partners, which also include China. On Monday, Feb. 3, Trump had announced that Mexico had been spared from tariffs, at least for now, with an extension in place until March. Still, the situations remains fluid, and businesses are preparing for potential impacts.

Meanwhile, Canada has retaliated with its own measures, imposing tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods, including the removal of American alcohol from store shelves across the country, making high-value items like beer, wine, and spirits more challenging for businesses, such as restaurants and bars, to come by.

We’ve compiled the top 10 most imported food items from Canada, Mexico, and China ranked by their import value, including their key region. Figures are based on 2023 U.S. import data tracked by USA Trade Online, a U.S. Census Bureau platform. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Crustaceans

10. Crustaceans

Seafood plate
Seafood plate
Image: Jordan Lye (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $1.68 billion
  • Key region: Canada
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Frozen prepared or preserved vegetables

9. Frozen prepared or preserved vegetables

Image for article titled Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $1.69 billion
  • Key region: Canada
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. Chocolate and cocoa-based foods

8. Chocolate and cocoa-based foods

Snickers bar.
Snickers bar.
Image: Samohin (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $1.98 billion
  • Key region: Canada
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Fresh or chilled beef

7. Fresh or chilled beef

Raw meat at a butcher’s shop.
Raw meat at a butcher’s shop.
Image: dogayusufdokdok (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $3.25 billion
  • Key region: Mexico
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados

6. Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados

Image for article titled Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $3.30 billion
  • Key region: Mexico
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Fresh fruits

5. Fresh fruits

Image for article titled Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: ericsphotography (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $3.86 billion
  • Key region: Mexico
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Rapeseed, mustard, or colza oil

4. Rapeseed, mustard, or colza oil

Farmland showing rapeseed starting to bloom in spring.
Farmland showing rapeseed starting to bloom in spring.
Image: ARTERRA/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $4.80 billion
  • Key region: Canada
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Liquor

3. Liquor

Image for article titled Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: dimitris_k (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $4.81 billion
  • Key region: Mexico
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Baked goods & pastries

2. Baked goods & pastries

Butter Tarts, considered one of Canada’s most popular desserts.
Butter Tarts, considered one of Canada’s most popular desserts.
Image: Roberto Machado Noa (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $4.98 billion
  • Key region: Canada
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Beer

1. Beer

Image for article titled Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $5.69 billion
  • Key region: Mexico
Advertisement