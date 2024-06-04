A tungsten cube went right through a Tesla Model S roof

In This Story TSLA -14.69%

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you dropped a 45-pound tungsten cube from a great height onto a Tesla Model S? Me neither, but we now have our answer thanks to a TikToker called Ludwig. I’ll cut to the chase: the tungsten cube wins easily.

It makes sense. Tungsten is one of the strongest metals on earth, so even in this nearly-hand-sized package, it can still cause a whole lot of destruction to the Model S. This isn’t exactly a deeply scientific experiment, but it’s fun to watch things fall and go KABLAM isn’t it? From the looks of it, this is not the Model S’s first rodeo. It’s also very smashed up, and it’s pretty much missing its front end. Oh, and there are smashed watermelons all around it? I don’t know what’s going on here.

Regardless, the cube falls right through the EV’s panoramic glass, cratering the entire roof before landing in the rear seats. When Ludwig gets down to the car to see the damage he has caused, he finds his cube perfectly intact. Other than it being “a little dusty” there is nothing that would let you know the cube just flew through the air and bashed in a Tesla’s roof. That’s some really neat stuff right there.

Like all successful content creators, Ludwig seems to have a whole bunch of money. He ended up with the cube after letting his followers use his credit card to decorate his “stream room.” Yes, you read that right right. Anyway, they ended up spending $15,000, and one-third of that was on the aforementioned 45-pound tungsten cube. In a separate video, he says he has no idea what he’s going to do with the cube before struggling to put it down. I’m glad the solution to the cube problem he had was “drop it on a Tesla.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.