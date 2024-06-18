Twitter exec sues Elon Musk for millions in unpaid severance

In This Story TWTR

A former Twitter executive is suing Elon Musk for more than $3.75 million in unpaid severance, Business Insider reports.



Former Chief Accounting Officer Robert Kaiden filed a complaint in the Northern District Court of California alleging that Musk falsely accused him and other Twitter executives of misconduct to avoid paying a combined $200 million in severance benefits, according to the publication.



Kaiden had worked at Twitter since 2015 and helped manage the transition when Musk bought the company in October 2022, including by conducting a payroll audit to address Musk’s concerns that departed employees could still be receiving bonuses, Business Insider reports. Kaiden was later terminated.

In his lawsuit, Kaiden alleges that a committee that denied his severance claim consisted of employees of Musk’s other companies who falsely characterized his responsibilities to justify his termination, according to Business Insider. The committee had cited Kaiden’s failure to rein in the Twitter board’s spending on expenses related to the takeover, retention bonuses and growth plans as a justification for his firing.



Neither Musk and X-Corp nor the committee staff named in the complaint responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.



As Business Insider noted, former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and three other former Twitter executives also sued Musk over unpaid severance worth more than $128 million earlier this year.

