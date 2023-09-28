Uber, Chico's rise; Micron Technology, Accenture fall, Thursday, 9/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Micron Technology Inc. (MU), down $1.49 to $66.72.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), up $1.20 to $46.34.
The ride-hailing company named Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as its new chief financial officer.
AGCO Corp. (AGCO), up $2.38 to $119.93.
The agricultural equipment company is buying a majority stake in Trimble's agriculture business.
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), down 52 cents to $11.22.
The wine company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS), up $2.89 to $7.50.
Sycamore Partners is buying the clothing chain for $1 billion.
Accenture PLC (ACN), down $16.28 to $298.10.
The consulting company gave investors a weak financial forecast.
GameStop Corp. (GME), down 49 cents to $16.66.
The video game retailer named Ryan Cohen as its CEO.
Johnson Controls International Plc. (JCI), down 89 cents to $53.65.
The diversified technology and industrial company disclosed a cybersecurity attack.