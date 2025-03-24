UiPath Inc. Class A (PATH) reports earnings

In This Story PATH +2.91%

UiPath Inc. Class A (PATH+2.91% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

The filing reports total revenue of $1,429.7 million, an increase of 9% from $1,308.1 million in the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a 23% increase in subscription services revenue, reaching $801.9 million.

Licenses revenue decreased by 6% to $587.2 million, attributed to the transition to Flex Offerings, which allow customers to choose between on-premises or SaaS deployment.

Advertisement

Gross margin for the year was 83%, down from 85% in the prior year, impacted by increased hosting and personnel costs in the subscription services segment.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $1,345.3 million, a 5% increase from the previous year. This was mainly due to a 15% rise in research and development expenses, reflecting investments in AI and platform innovation.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $73.7 million for the fiscal year, an improvement from a $89.9 million net loss in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $1,723.6 million as of January 31, 2025, compared to $1,879.8 million as of January 31, 2024.

Advertisement

UiPath's ARR was $1,666.1 million, growing 14% year-over-year, with a dollar-based net retention rate of 110%, down from 119% in the previous year.

The company completed a workforce restructuring plan, which included a reduction in global workforce to streamline operations and focus on AI and innovation.

Advertisement

UiPath continues to focus on expanding its automation platform and growing its customer base across various industries and geographies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the UiPath Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.