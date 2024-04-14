Air and Space

United Airlines and other carriers canceled flights after Iran's drone attack on Israel

Airspace in Israel and Jordan was closed after the attack Saturday, but has since reopened

By
Morgan Haefner
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled United Airlines and other carriers canceled flights after Iran&#39;s drone attack on Israel
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

United Airlines canceled its flights from Newark to Tel Aviv on Saturday and Sunday after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel that forced surrounding countries in the Middle East to close their airspaces.

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, and Iraq all reopened their airspaces on Sunday after closing them, according to Al Jazeera. The closures came after Iran launched an air attack on Israel with more than 300 drones and missiles. The attack was in retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on Damascus that killed 13 people.

Advertisement

Related Content

United Airlines is halting flights to Israel as the threat of war with Iran looms
United is the first U.S. airline to resume flights to Israel during its war with Hamas

Related Content

United Airlines is halting flights to Israel as the threat of war with Iran looms
United is the first U.S. airline to resume flights to Israel during its war with Hamas

United just started flying again to Tel Aviv last month after Hamas’ attack on Israel in October. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines also suspended flights at the time and haven’t resumed service to Israel yet.

Advertisement

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions on upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews,” United said in a statement to CNBC.

Advertisement

United wasn’t the only U.S. airline to cancel flights that were scheduled to travel through the affected airspaces this weekend. American Airlines canceled a flight from Philadelphia to Doha on Saturday. Outside of U.S. carriers, Lufthansa, Emirates, El Al, Air France, and British Airways diverted, canceled, and suspended flights through the affected airspaces.