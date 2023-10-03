Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

United Airlines makes 2nd large order for new planes in less than a year as it renews its fleet

United Airlines is making its second large order of new planes in less than a year, again seeking a mix of 110 aircraft from Boeing and rival Airbus as it renews its fleet

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
FILE - A United Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sept. 2, 2023, with the setting moon in the background. United Airlines is making its second massive order of new planes in less than a year, more than 100 in all, as the carrier renews its fleet. The most recent order announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, will include 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
FILE - A United Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sept. 2, 2023, with the setting moon in the background. United Airlines is making its second massive order of new planes in less than a year, more than 100 in all, as the carrier renews its fleet. The most recent order announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, will include 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is making its second large order of new planes in less than a year, more than 100 in all, as the carrier renews its fleet.

Watch
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How will the market react to the impending government shutdown?
September 26, 2023
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
September 25, 2023

The most recent order announced Tuesday will include 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

Advertisement

The agreement comes with options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s and for an additional 40 A321neo aircraft at the end of the decade.

The airplanes will be larger than those United is replacing. The Chicago-based company said that in 2019 it averaged 104 seats per North American departure. By 2027, United anticipates the figure climbing more than 40% to more than 145 seats.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I’m convinced our strategy is the right one as we continue to add new, larger aircraft to take full advantage of our growing flying opportunities both internationally and domestically,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The 787-9 has a list price of $292.5 million, while the A321neos have a list price of $129.5 million. Airlines routinely negotiate deep discounts on aircraft orders.

In December, United ordered 100 new Boeing 787s to replace planes nearing retirement age and to expand its international flying. The company ordered 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 planes from Airbus in June 2021.