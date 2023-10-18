Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

United Community Banks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.9 million.

The Blairsville, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

Advertisement

The bank holding company posted revenue of $355.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $234.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCBI