Airlines

United Airlines and Delta have resumed flights to Israel

The airlines had mostly paused service to the country since October during its war in the Gaza Strip

Two major U.S. airlines are resuming flights to Israel. United Airlines confirmed to the website DansDeals earlier this week that it would begin resuming flights to the country on Friday. Delta Airlines released a statement also confirming that it would resume flights to Israel on Friday.

United flights will travel between Newark and Tel Aviv. Delta flights will go between New York and Tel Aviv.

The airlines had largely paused their service to Israel in October, following the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent invasion of the Gaza Strip. An Israeli airstrike earlier this year on Iran’s consulate in Syria led to United pausing service to Israel just after it had briefly resumed flights.

In its statement, Delta Airlines said that “the decision to resume the route on June 7, 2024, which was temporarily suspended in October 2023, follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline.”