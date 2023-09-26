United Natural: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.42 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $30.27 billion.

United Natural expects full-year results to range from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 38 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $30.9 million to $31.5 million.

